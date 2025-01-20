Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers are having spectacular form in the first half of the 2024-25 NBA season. However, Garland had thoughts about leaving the team before the campaign even started.

Garland spoke with Draymond Green as a special guest on an episode of The Draymond Green Show uploaded to YouTube on Monday. He talked about his journey toward making it into the exclusive 50/40/90 NBA club and his “revenge season” mindset. He mentioned putting on 25 pounds, building chemistry with Donovan Mitchell, and why he thinks the Cavs deserve four All-Stars this year.

He also admitted that after the frustrating season they had last year, finishing 48-34 before losing in five games to the Boston Celtics in the East Semifinals, he had thought about asking out of Cleveland in the offseason. However, his parents convinced him to stick it out.

“It crept in my mind a little bit, especially a couple of times over the summer. It was really my parents bro. They were just like stick with it. We didn’t have a great season last year, with the injuries and stuff like that,” Garland said at the 42:24 mark.

“They said, ‘You and Don just now starting to really have a good feel for each other, just stay with it just for another year.' Then with Kenny coming, I didn’t know how it was going to be, I didn’t know how it was going to work. When we got to Sarasota with training camp, it was off and running after that.”

How Darius Garland, Cavs have performed this season

Darius Garland might be on pace for the second All-Star nomination of his NBA career after performing at a high level for the Cavaliers throughout the first half of the season.

Garland is averaging 21.2 points, 6.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on 49.9% shooting from the field and 42.4% from beyond the arc. He has four double-doubles and counting, having scored 20 or more points 24 times as the second option in Cleveland's offense.

The Cavaliers control the top spot of the Eastern Conference with the best record in the league at 35-6, having a slight lead over the 35-7 Oklahoma City Thunder. On pace for what could be their best regular season in franchise history, Cleveland will look to achieve success that hasn't been done since their stints with star LeBron James.

Following Monday's matchup with the Phoenix Suns, the Cavaliers will be on a two-game road trip featuring contests against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday and the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.