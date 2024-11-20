An image of the NBA Cup was prominently plastered across TD Garden's special green court, but there was more at stake than an in-season tournament in Tuesday night's showdown between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. The top two teams in the league set out to make a statement, but in the end, the 2024 Larry O'Brien Trophy winners handed the Cavs their first defeat of the season.

When the traditional finger pointing commenced, there was one obvious poor performance to emphasize. Darius Garland, who was the only player averaging a 50-40-90 shooting line before this road game, per Underdog NBA, shot 3-of-21 from the field in the 120-117 loss. He did have seven assists, one block and a steal, but his ice-cold stroke undeniably played a huge role in the final outcome of this much-anticipated contest.

The social media community, always one to dwell on the present, skewered the 2022 All-Star for his rough shooting display. Those who put a wager on the 24-year-old guard were especially miffed.

Fans come for Darius Garland after Cavs' loss to Celtics

“Every time I bet on Darius Garland, he turns into the worst basketball player in the league,” one fan vented on X. Shaquille O'Neal is also probably not the biggest fan of him either, as he made a mind-boggling bet with Charles Barkley on “Inside the NBA” before opening tip-off. Unfortunately for those seeking a nice payday, Garland did not look like himself.

Some fans noted as much. “Did a Monstar steal Darius Garland’s talent?” a writer said, referencing 1996's “Space Jam.” The former No. 5 overall pick entered this NBA Cup matchup scoring 25.5 points on 52.5 percent shooting from the floor and 45.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc through the first 15 games. He missed all six of his 3-point attempts against the Celtics.

Everyone is prone to a bad night, though, particularly when facing arguably the most balanced team in basketball today. In between the barbs that were slung at Garland, there were a few fans who came to his defense.

“Darius Garland has a lot of haters in this fanbase,” an Ohio State football podcaster posted. “He has a bad game and people wanting him off the team just unreal. You all forget he’s a big reason why the Cavs even started the season out at 15-0.”

No one can deny the significant impact that this young talent had on Cleveland's historic start. When he is in rhythm on offense, the Cavaliers have the feel of a genuine championship contender. The team's ceiling might be volatile if Garland struggles in big moments, however. Luckily for him and the Cavs, he will have plenty of other opportunities to enhance his clutch gene before the playoffs begin.