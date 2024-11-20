ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Before the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics matchup, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley were up to their usual conversation about both teams, the coaches, the players and all the context in between. But of course, the egos had to come out to play as the pair started throwing around huge dollar amounts for possible bets on the game.

First, Shaq issued the bet, “Cavs by 10!”

Chuck was game, practically tripping over his words. “Bet! Name it! How much? Two million!”

Shaq didn't back down, “Cash?”

“Yes,” Barkley fired.

And just like that, it was done.

“Deal,” a calm O'Neal stated.

Of course, that wouldn't be the end of it. Shaq started pulling out stacks of cash.

“Chuck, I can't go two. But I can go another number. How about three (million)?”

Barkley didn't respond right away.

Shaq started teasing him, “You ain't saying nothin, baby!” as he continued to pile stacks of money on the NBA on TNT desk.

Kenny Smith could heard chuckling in the background, “That's what I'm talking about baby!”

O'Neal kept egging Barkley on, “The bank is always open, baby!!”

Barkley finally had something to say, “If you were a real man, you'd make it $5 million.”

That got a good laugh out of everyone after Shaq said OK.

With the Celtics winning the game by three, 120-117, and not the Cavs winning by 10, we'll see if Shaq honors the bet.

Inside the NBA's Shaquille O'Neal & Charles Barkley antics never disappoint

Are these guys serious? Probably not. But there's no doubt that a fool and his money are soon parted. Either way, it makes for great television.

Starting in the 2025-26 season, Inside the NBA will move to ESPN. Shaq's contract is exclusively tied to NBA programming and will expire in July 2025. He could also opt-out, allowing him to renegotiate. TNT is also pursuing a media deal that would allow Inside the NBA to continue next season as another possibility. All sports fans would be grateful to keep the Shaq and Chuck party going indefinitely with Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson.