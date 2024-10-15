Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell is telling everyone to trick-or-treat and check out his feet this Halloween season. Dropping this Halloween, the Cavs superstar is releasing his D.O.N. Issue #6 in collaboration with HARIBO, the world's No. 1 gummy bear company, and Adidas. Funnily enough, HARIBO's Gold Bears are Mitchell's favorite snack. So, the partnership with Mitchell made almost too much sense.

The D.O.N. Issue #6 represents Mitchell’s “Determination Over Negativity” mantra and inspires overlooked athletes to trust their game. The silhouette is built for enhanced lockdown and lightweight comfort, with cushioning for explosive moves on and off the court.

D.O.N. Issue #6 x HARIBO stays true to the franchise’s dedication to performance, delivering enhanced capabilities through key innovative features, including:

Explosiveness: Zoned energy return and cushioning in the forefoot built for explosion – with Lightstrike Pro (forefoot) and Lightstrike (heel) features

Zoned energy return and cushioning in the forefoot built for explosion – with Lightstrike Pro (forefoot) and Lightstrike (heel) features Lockdown: Enhanced lockdown in the midfoot to provide security through cuts in all directions with a midfoot harness

Enhanced lockdown in the midfoot to provide security through cuts in all directions with a midfoot harness Comfort: Comfort and anatomically fitted upper to reduce abrasion and distractions with breathable mesh

D.O.N. Issue #6 x HARIBO will be available in red and white, with red and green accents on both shoes. These colorways are inspired by the Cavs star's most loved HARIBO Goldbears flavors: Raspberry (red), Pineapple (white), and Strawberry (green).

In honor of the new co-designed collection, HARIBO created 2,500 custom bags of Goldbears as a one-of-a-kind gift to Mitchell. His “Spida’s Picks” Goldbears feature a bespoke mix of the five-time NBA all-star’s favorite Goldbears flavors, celebrating this collaboration with his version of his favorite HARIBO treats.

How sweet will Donovan Mitchell be for the Cavs this year?

Since Mitchell came to Cleveland, the Cavs have won 99 regular-season games in the last two years and five playoff games under Mitchell. More impressively, with Mitchell, the Cavs made the Eastern Conference Playoffs and Eastern Conference Semifinals for the first time without LeBron James since the 1997-98 season and 1992-93 season, respectively. Moreover, Mitchell believes this Cavs team can push for a championship, something James has been able to carry Cleveland to.

“There’s always another level,” Mitchell said. “You feel that, and going against them, you walk off the floor against Boston feeling like, all right, (Boston’s great). But I don’t think we’re far away.”

Mitchell believes in what he can accomplish with the Cavs and committed to them long-term this summer. But since NBA executives don't think he's one of the league's best, Mitchell has to prove it. Cleveland kicks off its 2024-25 campaign on the road against the Toronto Raptors. Expect Mitchell to let everyone know what they haven't been seeing from the Cavs.