When it comes to sneaker wars, there's no doubt that adidas has established itself in the market as one of the top brands in the same conversation as the likes of Nike and Jordan. Throughout NBA history, Adidas has played a huge role in helping some of the biggest superstars make their moments in the league. Here's a closer look at the 10 all-time greatest Adidas NBA players, ranked.

10. Gilbert Arenas

Back in the day, Gilbert Arenas was sporting adidas during his peak years. However, his gun scandal ultimately ended their relationship, costing Agent Zero a $40 million endorsement deal.

But after a little over a decade, it seems adidas has forgiven the former All-Star guard by reigniting their partnership. Nevertheless, Arenas was still one of the most dangerous scorers back in the day.

Trae Young is one of the hottest shooters in the NBA today. In fact, it's safe to say that the Hawks are building around the All-Star guard to lead their franchise. The three-time All-Star has already led the Hawks to competitive playoff campaigns while making his presence felt in the league with his almost limitless range.

8. Tracy McGrady

T-Mac played a huge role in putting adidas sneakers on the basketball map. Not only were T-Mac shoes some of the best basketball sneakers, but his lethal scoring during his prime ultimately made him nearly unstoppable one-on-one. It wasn't surprising that a lot of basketball fans had to have some of his sneakers.

There's no doubt that Anthony Edwards is responsible for the Minnesota Timberwolves' long-awaited return as a top contender in the Western Conference. Thanks to Edwards' out-of-this-world athleticism, the Wolves have been a force to be reckoned with. Given his rise in the NBA, it isn't surprising that the Three Stripes firm opted to release Edwards' signature sneakers.

Donovan Mitchell is one of the most lethal scorers in the NBA, having once dropped 71 points in a single game. Although his Utah Jazz stint came to an end, no one can easily forget how Mitchell played an instrumental role in some of the franchise's most successful seasons. As a result, there's no question that he's one of the most explosive guards to flaunt the Three Stripes.

Given Damian Lillard's impact in the NBA, he is undoubtedly adidas' biggest star today. For the past seasons, Lillard has performed up to MVP standards, and fans are often excited to watch when it's “Dame Time,” thanks to his ability to thrive in the clutch.

Furthermore, adidas' Dame sneakers are some of the best sneakers in the market thanks to its unmatched design and comfort.

A former MVP who took over the league with his scoring, James Harden is easily one of the top stars of adidas. Besides, no one can forget when Harden transformed from Sixth Man of the Year to become a legitimate MVP.

Harden's wide array of moves also allowed him to become an unstoppable scorer in the NBA. Initially, however, it seemed that Harden wasn't too pleased signing with the German brand after being spotted wearing Air Jordans. Nevertheless, after adidas released some nice sneakers under his signature line, it seems that all has been well in terms of their partnership.

3. Derrick Rose

Given that Derrick Rose was the youngest MVP in NBA history, it wasn't surprising that adidas made him the face of their basketball line. Like everyone else, adidas was excited for Rose's supposedly bright future before a serious injury derailed his basketball career.

However, Rose did enough to make a significant impact in terms of basketball, and his comeback didn't go unnoticed. Furthermore, his adidas sneakers were also popular around the world.

2. Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan wasn't one of the loudest competitors in the NBA. However, he lets his incredible game speak for himself. Known as the Big Fundamental, Duncan was one of the most dominant big men in NBA history, helping the Spurs win five NBA championships. As a result, the three-time Finals MVP is one of the top stars of adidas.

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Once known as the all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was a top signing for the growing three-striped brand back in the day. Largely thanks to his signature sky hook, Kareem dominated the league en route to six NBA championships, two Finals MVPs, six NBA MVPs, and 19 All-Star Game appearances.