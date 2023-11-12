Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell had a priceless reaction to Draymond Green getting ejected after his second technical foul

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green got into an altercation that led to Green’s second issued technical foul of the game and ejection mid-way through the third quarter of the Cavs' game against Golden State on Saturday night.

Mitchell appeared to take issue with Green pushing Mitchell after Green’s steal on the previous play. Green was pushing the ball up court when Mitchell came up behind and pushed Green, leading to an altercation between the Cavs and Warriors stars.

After an official review, Green was given his second technical foul and Mitchell a common foul. Green had incurred a technical in the first half for arguing an offensive foul call with referees. Early in the period, Green drew an offensive foul on Jarrett Allen and got up screaming at the Cavs big man. Moments later, Green picked Mitchell's pocket and drew a foul on the All-Star guard as they were fighting for the loose ball.

After the ejection, Mitchell clearly wasn't upset with the decision – flashing a peace sign as Green was tossed:

Donovan Mitchell’s reaction to Draymond Green’s ejection 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hktqOGCedP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 12, 2023

Green had eight points, five rebounds and a pair of three pointers when he was thrown out of the game. The incident was Green's 17th career ejection, including regular season and playoffs, the most among active players.

He was clearly trying to get the Warriors fired up. The team is a solid 6-3 this season but has struggled for stretches. As for Mitchell and the Cavs – the team has had issues staying healthy this season and is trying to string together some winning basketball.