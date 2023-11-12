The Golden State Warriors are going through challenges with Andrew Wiggins and the starting lineup, leading to an honest Steve Kerr take.

The Golden State Warriors took on the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Saturday night, with Steve Kerr once again opting for a familiar starting lineup. The Warriors entered the matchup with a 6-3 record on the season, the focus squarely on their starting lineup amid Andrew Wiggins' recent struggles.

Kerr shared his optimism for a Wiggins turnaround recently. Stephen Curry praised a former Warriors star with a two-word reaction to his outstanding recent promotion.

On Saturday, reporter Monte Poole revealed the truth about the Warriors' starting lineup according to the team's coach.

Kerr Reveals Thoughts on Wiggins Situation

According to Poole, Kerry has had ‘zero thought' of changing the Warriors' starting lineup, which included Kevon Looney, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins on Saturday night against the Cavaliers.

Kerr added that he is “not worried” about Wiggins, whose game hasn't been quite the same this season.

Fans on X lamented the absence of Wiggins' highlight reel caliber play lately.

I really, really miss this guy. pic.twitter.com/iI2OJ7FOYn — Warriors Huddle (@WarriorsHuddle) November 12, 2023

The former Kansas Jayhawks star is averaging 10 points on the season for the Warriors, but shooting just 40% from the field. He has 3.6 rebounds as an average and an average of less than one assist per game for the Dubs so far.

Warriors Battle Cavs at Home

The Warriors found themselves in a dogfight Saturday night against the younger and some might say hungrier Cleveland Cavaliers at the Chase Center in the Bay Area.

For Kerr, Wiggins, and Curry, the fight to remain at or near the top hasn't gotten any easier as the years have piled up. With four championships under their belts during the Kerr and Curry era, the Warriors are used to getting other teams' best shots.

Now the question is whether they have to rise to the occasion yet again, with the eyes of the NBA world upon them as usual.

The Cavs led by as many as 14 in the second quarter on Saturday, suggesting there's plenty of work still yet to be done.