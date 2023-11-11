We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Cavaliers-Warriors prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Northern California to face the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Cavaliers-Warriors prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cavaliers lost 128-120 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in their last game. Initially, it was 70-57 at halftime, and they could not rally. Evan Mobley led the way with 22 points. Additionally, Donovan Mitchell added 20 points. Darius Garland had 15 points and nine assists, while Jarrett Allen had 14 points. Meanwhile, Caris Levert tallied 29 points off the bench. The Cavs shot 50.6 percent from the field, including 31 percent from the triples. Additionally, the Cavaliers also shot 73 percent from the charity stripe, making 27 of 37 free throws. The Cavs also turned the ball over 18 times.

In their last game, the Warriors lost 108-105 to the Denver Nuggets. It was 53-47 Nuggets at halftime. Later, the Warriors led 78-75 going into the fourth quarter. There was 4:22 left in the game when the Nuggets finally took the lead after Nikola Jokic nailed a jumper to take the lead for good. Significantly, Stephen Curry had 23 points, while Klay Thompson added 15 points. Andrew Wiggins had 11 points, while Kevin Looney added 10 points and eight rebounds. Overall, the Warriors shot 43 percent from the field, including 31.4 percent from beyond the arc. The Warriors also went 76.9 percent from the charity stripe. Likewise, they committed nine turnovers and did not block a single shot.

These teams met last weekend, with the Cavaliers defeating the Warriors 115-104 after a monster second quarter. Ultimately, Curry had 28 points, while Draymond Green added 18 points. Thompson added 15 points while shooting 5 for 14 from the field, including 3 of 9 from the 3-point line. Also, Wiggins only had eight points while shooting 3 of 9. Mitchell led the Cavs with 31 points, while Garland added 24. Likewise, Max Strus tallied 15 points, while Evan Mobley had 13 points and 16 rebounds. The win snapped a 12-game losing streak against the Warriors.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Warriors Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: +3.5 (-108)

Golden State Warriors: -3.5 (-112)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Warriors

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavaliers are fully healthy now after starting the season with some injuries. Now, they hope to sweep the season series against the Warriors after losing 12 in a row against them.

Mitchell averages 30.7 points per game, including a 51 percent shooting percentage, with 36.4 percent conversions from the triples. Meanwhile, Levert averages 18.3 points per game. But he is shooting just 41 percent from the field, including 34.1 percent from the 3-point line. Meanwhile, in four contests, Garland averages 17 points and 6.8 assists per game. He also has shot 47.1 percent from the field. However, he is only shooting 13.3 percent from beyond the arc. Mobley averages 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. Likewise, he is shooting 50.5 percent from the field, yet only 20 percent from the triples.

The Cavs are 22nd in field goal shooting percentage and only 27th in 3-point shooting percentage. Additionally, they are 14th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Cavs are 14th in rebounds and 12th in turnovers. Meanwhile, they are ninth in blocked shots.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if they can score early and often. Then, they must stop Curry and Thompson.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors have had inconsistent results to start the season. They hope to defend their home court and deliver a big victory over the Cavs. It all starts with their star players.

Curry averages 30 points per game while shooting 51.2 percent, including 47.3 percent from the triples. Meanwhile, Thompson averages 16.4 points per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Kuminga averages 12.4 points per game. Likewise, Wiggins averages 10.8 points per game while shooting 40 percent from the field. But he is only shooting 15 percent from the triples.

The Warriors are 20th in field goal shooting percentage and 17th from the triples. Likewise, they are 15th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Warriors are ninth in rebounds and 11th in turnovers. Also, they are 27th in blocked shots.

The Warriors will cover the spread if Curry and Thompson can both have good nights. Then, the Warriors must prevent the Cavs from going off.

Final Cavaliers-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers are exceptional and healthy. Yet, they will have a tougher task going on the road against the Warriors. Expect this game to go down to the wire with the Cavaliers staying in it and keeping the Warriors close to them. Subsequently, the Cavs will cover the spread and keep this game close to the very end.

Final Cavaliers-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers: +3.5 (-108)