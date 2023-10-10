When it looked like the Atlanta Braves were going to fall 2-0 to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS, Ronald Acuna Jr. and co. showed everyone why they were the top team in the league.

The Braves staged an incredible comeback on Monday to tie the series with the Phillies at 1-1. Atlanta fell 4-0 to Philadelphia through five innings, and it certainly seemed the game was headed to a repeat of their Game 1 showdown when Rob Thomson's men shut them out for the first time since May.

Clearly, though, the Braves have learned their lesson. They were able to get on the board by the sixth inning, and it was the catalyst they need as they quickly erased the Phillies lead to get ahead 5-4 entering the ninth inning. Philadelphia was unable to score again, with Atlanta center fielder Michael Harris II pulling off an insane grab for the double play in the ninth that denied their rivals of the win.

What an incredible ending to this Braves and Phillies game! pic.twitter.com/zH7vZQOHd4 — The Astros Locker WS Champs (@TheAstrosLocker) October 10, 2023

Naturally, Braves fans and the whole MLB world were hyped over the victory. Not only did Atlanta show what they were made of, but what was also shaping up to be a quick NLDS fight has now officially become a series.

“I honestly feel bad for anybody who didn’t watch Braves/Phillies Game 2 from start to finish. An instant classic Postseason game,” one fan shared.

“AUSTIN RILEY AND THE BRAVES OVERCAME A 4-0 DEFICIT TO BEAT THE PHILLIES 5-4 IN GAME TWO OF THE NLDS. The comeback kids are here,” another supporter said.

“What an INSANE ending to the Braves/Phillies game oh my god,” a third commenter wrote, referring to Harris' catch and the double play that ensued.

Here are more hyped reactions to the incredible game:

The Braves remembering they’re better than the Phillies pic.twitter.com/Rb9VYN9m8D — EdgeSports (@EdgeSportsApp) October 10, 2023

WHAT A GAME. BRAVES COMPLETE THE COMEBACK AND BEAT THE PHILLIES. pic.twitter.com/FFPCeU6Wjr — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) October 10, 2023

The Braves and Phillies now head to Philadelphia for Game 3 of the NLDS. Sure enough, hopes are high that fans will be treated to another classic.