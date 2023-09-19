Cleveland Cavaliers president Koby Altman is currently dealing with a legal problem, as he was arrested on Friday evening and charged with impaired driving in Cleveland. On Tuesday afternoon, footage from Altman's traffic stop was released, showing the NBA executive perform sobriety tests in front of the police officer that had pulled him over.

Cavaliers president Koby Altman blaming the arresting officer for his lack of balance.

As he goes to balance on one foot, Altman can be seen wobbling before telling the officer that he “messed him up” by breaking his focus. Altman, who was having trouble maintaining his balance based on the footage, which was provided by Mateo Mayorga, cooperated fully with law enforcement and was not combative in any way.

According to the patrol, the Cavs president was placed under arrest for OVI and he refused a breath test when offered.

The Cavaliers are coming off their best season without LeBron James since he entered the league in 2003. They won 51 games during the 2022-23 season and claimed the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference, ultimately falling in the first-round to the New York Knicks.

Altman had previously served as the team's general manager since 2017 before being promoted to president of basketball operations in 2022. Last summer, he pulled off one of the biggest trades of the offseason by acquiring All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.

“We are aware of an incident involving Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman,” the team said in a release to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday. “We are currently gathering more information and have no further comment at this time.”

No further updates have been given from the organization.