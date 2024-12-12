Last season, the Cleveland Cavaliers had a record of 5-7 when Max Strus didn't play. When Strus was available, the Cavs went 48-34 in the regular season and playoffs. Although Strus's on-court returns don't hold the same status as Cleveland superstars like Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, he impacted winning when he was available last season.

However, it's been a different story this year with Strus sidelined with a nagging ankle injury. Despite not having Strus, the Cavs have roared out to a 21-4 start to the year. Considering how much he impacted winning last year, has Strus's magic run out?

Despite the Cavs' record, it's not that simple. To his teammates, having Strus return will only make the good times even better.

“I told him not to come back when we were 15-0,” joked superstar Donovan Mitchell. “He was going to mess up the vibe.”

“I think even throughout the whole streak and everything it was like, ‘Man. There's a lot of things we haven't even gotten to do,'” Mitchell continued. “… His value, I think, goes over a lot of people's heads.

“If he's not having a great shooting night, he's still doing a lot of different things. His gravity, his offensive rebounding, picking up people at full court. But then he'll then score 10-12 straight, like he did against Dallas. He does so much for us.

” … With Max, it's only going to amplify everything and make it better.”

Thankfully, Mitchell and his Cleveland teammates don't have to wait long for Strus to return. Although Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson said that Strus's response to multiple days of practice will determine whether or not he plays against the Washington Wizards, he didn't rule out Strus playing.

Sharpshooter Max Strus's return will give the Cavs an ‘injection of energy'

If Strus returns to action against Washington, it'll be his first time in a Cavs uniform in 71 days. That's a long time away from the court, and no amount of practice can fully prepare anyone for in-game action. That's why sources have told ClutchPoints that if Strus plays, he'll be on a minute restriction. However, when it comes to any rust, Mitchell thinks Strus will be a perfect fit for Cleveland on offense.

“This is perfect,” said Mitchell when asked about Strus's role in the Cavs' offense. “Because since we're enough games in, we fully understand our identity and who we need to be on a nightly basis. With the way we play and him coming back, it's not going to be a drastic switch. This is literally what he's created for offensively.”

Mitchell shared that he sees Strus picking up right where he left off in his two-man game with Evan Mobley. Moreover, since Atkinson wants the Cavs in constant motion on offense, Strus will either bend an opposing defense with his three-point gravity. Or there will be times when Strus gets a clean look if the defense cannot adjust quickly enough.

“It's energy, competitiveness, toughness, all the intangibles he plays with he's bringing them to the table,” said Atkinson about Strus's impact.

“… It gives you an injection of injury. After 25 games, you get a little stale. Sometimes, you need that injection of energy, his dynamic presence, his personality, all of it. I think it's good timing.”

Whether it's energy, scoring, playmaking, or grit, Strus is invaluable to Cleveland. Getting him back, even after a dominant start to the season, will only improve things for the Cavs going forward.