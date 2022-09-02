fbpx
Connect with us

NBA

The most hilarious memes after Cavs beat out Knicks for Donovan Mitchell trade

Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Cavs, Jazz

Well, that was something none of us expected. The Cleveland Cavaliers shocked the basketball world by trading for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. Up until yesterday, the prevailing idea was that Mitchell would end up with his hometown New York Knicks. Instead, Spida heads to a young team led by Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.

The surprising nature of the Cavs-Donovan Mitchell trade naturally led to many hilarious reactions on Twitter (mostly at the expense of the Knicks). As is tradition on NBA Twitter, the fans made fun of New York fans missing out on another target they really wanted to acquire.

 

Other memes revolved around the Cavs, who were surely brimming with delight when they closed the deal with the Jazz for Mitchell. Fans are even predicting who Mitchell and Garland’s next rivals in the East will be!

By far the best meme from the Donovan Mitchell trade chatter came from the man himself. The newest Cavs member invoked the power of Brian Windhorst’s legendary meme in his reaction to the trade.

With this trade, the Cavs instantly catapult themselves to playoff contention (and even title contention if the stars align right for them). Mitchell is the perfect star to acquire for their roster, as he’s young enough to grow with their core players. Garland, Allen, and Evan Mobley are all young stars who can complement Mitchell’s game in various ways. If they figure it out in the future… Cleveland will rise to the top again.

As for the Jazz, well, the Donovan Mitchell trade all but signals a fire sale for the team. It’s been clear since the moment they traded Rudy Gobert that their goal is to rebuild. Now, they’ll be shipping off their older talent for a slew of prospects and first-round selections.

Danny Ainge, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, Malik Beasley, Mike Conley
JUST IN:
Related Topics