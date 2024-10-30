ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Lakers (3-1) will clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-0) on Wednesday night in a highly anticipated matchup. The Lakers are looking to build on their recent momentum, showcasing a potent offense led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who have both been instrumental in scoring and playmaking. With the Lakers averaging 117.2 points per game, their ability to penetrate the paint and create open shots will be crucial against Cleveland’s solid defense.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are riding high after a strong start, fueled by Donovan Mitchell’s scoring prowess and Darius Garland’s playmaking. Cleveland’s defense has been effective, ranking among the top in the league, which could challenge Los Angeles’ offensive rhythm. The key for the Cavaliers will be to contain the Lakers’ star duo while capitalizing on any defensive lapses. Expect a competitive game as both teams aim to assert their dominance early in the season, making this a must-watch contest for NBA fans.

Here are the Lakers-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Cavaliers NBA Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +176

Cleveland Cavaliers: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs Cavaliers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Lakers are poised to secure a victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road this Wednesday, despite the challenging start to their season. The key to the Lakers’ success lies in their revamped offensive approach under new head coach JJ Redick. As evidenced by their recent performances, the Lakers have embraced a more fluid and aggressive offensive style, emphasizing good shot selection and improved ball movement. This strategy has led to a significant increase in their three-point shooting efficiency, with the team knocking down 14 three-pointers in each of their last two games. The Lakers’ willingness to take open shots, regardless of early-game struggles, has paid dividends and should continue to do so against the Cavaliers’ defense.

Furthermore, the Lakers have shown a renewed commitment to offensive rebounding, a stark contrast to their league-worst performance in this area last season. This increased effort on the glass will be crucial against a strong Cavaliers frontcourt. Additionally, the evolving dynamic between LeBron James and Anthony Davis bodes well for the Lakers. With Davis emerging as the primary offensive focal point, averaging over 30 points in the first three games, and James adapting to a more selective offensive role, the Lakers present a formidable challenge for any defense. This balanced attack, combined with their improved shooting and rebounding, should allow the Lakers to overcome the Cavaliers’ home-court advantage. If Los Angeles can maintain their offensive rhythm and capitalize on their newfound strengths, they stand an excellent chance of securing a road victory against a tough Cleveland team.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers are poised to secure a victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday night. Despite their slow start to the season, the Cavaliers have shown flashes of brilliance, particularly in their defensive prowess. Cleveland’s defense, which has been a hallmark of their success, ranks among the top in the league and should prove challenging for a Lakers offense that has been inconsistent on the road. The Cavaliers’ frontcourt duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen presents a formidable defensive wall that could limit the effectiveness of Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the paint. Additionally, Donovan Mitchell’s scoring ability, coupled with Darius Garland’s playmaking skills, gives Cleveland a dynamic backcourt that can exploit the Lakers’ perimeter defense, which has shown vulnerabilities this season.

Furthermore, the Cavaliers have a significant advantage in terms of rest and preparation. While the Lakers are in the midst of a grueling road trip, Cleveland has had time to regroup and strategize at home. This factor, combined with the home-court advantage and the energy of the Cleveland crowd, could prove decisive in a close game. The Cavaliers’ bench depth, featuring players like Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro, provides them with versatile options to counter the Lakers’ rotations. If Cleveland can maintain their defensive intensity, control the pace of the game, and capitalize on their home-court advantage, they stand an excellent chance of overcoming the star power of the Lakers and securing a crucial victory to jumpstart their season.

Final Lakers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

In Wednesday’s matchup, the Cleveland Cavaliers are favored by 4.5 points against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Cavaliers, have shown resilience at home, boasting a strong defensive unit that can challenge the Lakers’ offensive rhythm. With Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland leading the charge, Cleveland’s backcourt can exploit any lapses in Los Angeles’ defense. On the other hand, the Lakers have been inconsistent on the road, and while LeBron James remains a dominant force, they may struggle to contain Cleveland’s frontcourt duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Expect a competitive game; however, take the Cavaliers -4.5 to cover as they leverage their home-court advantage and defensive strength.

Final Lakers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -5 (-110), Over 224.5 (-110)