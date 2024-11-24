After their first break in the season, Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers return home to host RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors. Last time out, the Cavs defeated the Pelicans 128-100. Meanwhile, in their latest contest, the Raptors won 110-105 over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This will be the second of four times Cleveland and Toronto face off this year. In their first matchup, the Cavs won in Toronto against the Raptors 136-106. So, heading into this matchup, Cleveland will look to remain undefeated against Toronto, while the Raptors will be looking for revenge.

Toronto is 4-12 and has the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference. Things are dire for the Raptors, who are only one game ahead of the last-place Washington Wizards. This could be a trap game for Cleveland based on who is available for Toronto. Here's how the Cavs can maintain control of the game from wire to wire to ensure the Raptors go extinct.

It'll be a battle on the boards between the Cavs and Raptors

Despite their lackluster record, Toronto is a team that plays hard on either end of the floor. Heading into this matchup, the Raptors are eighth in the NBA in rebounding, averaging 45.3 per game. The Cavs, meanwhile, have averaged 42.6 rebounds per game, which is suitable for only 21st in the NBA. So, heading into this matchup, whoever sets the tone on the glass could dictate how this game goes for either side.

For Toronto, big man Jakob Poeltl has led the Raptors in rebounding, averaging 11.9 rebounds per game. More impressively, in his last five games, Poeltl has averaged 13.0 rebounds per game, serving as a deciding factor on the boards in Toronto's two-game winning streak.

Cleveland must slow down Poeltl to prevent Toronto from winning three in a row. That responsibility will fall on the Cavs' big man duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, who combine for 23.2 rebounds per game. If Allen and Mobley can contain Poletl on the boards and use their rebounding to dictate the flow, then the Cavs will have an easier time taking care of the Raptors.

The return of RJ Barrett for Toronto against Cleveland

The first time these teams squared off, the Raptors didn't have Canada's RJ Barrett available. While Barrett's availability might not have made the difference in the first matchup, he is a fundamental difference-maker for Toronto.

Barrett has averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in 34.2 minutes per game this season. As the Raptors leading scorer, he'll be the head of the snake on offense for Toronto and Cleveland's primary defensive focus.

Moreover, the Cavs need Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland to match Barrett's scoring. If the Cavs do that, then this matchup is much more palatable for Cleveland – especially with the questions the Cavs are dealing with on the wing.

The Cavs' revolving door on the wing

The Cavs were limited on the perimeter in their matchup against the Pelicans. Against New Orleans, Cleveland was without Max Strus, Caris LeVert, Dean Wade, and Isaac Okoro.

So, the Cavs were forced to get creative in their approach on the perimeter, plugging, and playing options to maximize their on-court options. Cleveland gave the starting nod to rookie Jaylon Tyson against New Orleans at the three. He provided an immediate impact by scoring an efficient 16 points on 7-12 shooting.

Tyson might get the start again against Toronto with LeVert, Strus, and Wade unavailable, and Okoro considered a game-time decision. It will also force Cleveland's coaching staff to remain creative.

The Cavs might play more three-guard lineups featuring Garland and Mitchell, along with either Ty Jerome or Sam Merrill. Cleveland also could play bigger with Georges Niang as a small forward. Regardless, the Cavs are dealing with a revolving door on the wing that will keep spinning until the team is entirely healthy.