The Cleveland Cavaliers hold the top position in the Eastern Conference with a 32-4 record. Because of their fine performance, the Cavs are undoubtedly the hottest team in the NBA. Furthermore, it's a no-brainer basketball-wise to keep the same roster heading into the playoffs. With the NBA trade deadline approaching, the Cavs have the option to keep their roster as is or to make some minor changes. But while the roster doesn't have many problems to address, they are also above the luxury tax mark, which could make owner Dan Gilbert think twice. As a result, this makes Caris LeVert a player who must be traded prior to the deadline.

LeVert is averaging 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. He has played an instrumental role off the bench, giving the Cavs some scoring in their second unit. Although he has been playing well, there are valid reasons for the franchise to move him.

Caris LeVert has an expiring contract

A big reason as to why LeVert could be traded is his expiring contract. It's worth noting that he signed a two-year deal worth $32 million during the 2023 offseason, per Spotrac. This makes the 6-foot-6 shooting guard a solid trade candidate. LeVert's scoring off the bench should come in handy for any team that's planning for a deep postseason run.

Make no mistake, trading away LeVert is a risky move for the Cavs. He is arguably the best offensive weapon for the team from their bench, especially when Max Strus was sidelined with an ankle injury. However, the Wine and Gold are also gambling by possibly letting LeVert walk away without receiving any compensation once the regular season ends. It's safe to say that the Cavs will have to win a championship to make the gamble worth it.

While the Cavaliers are sitting atop the Eastern Conference, the team should also think about how to further improve their roster. In fact, just because a team is doing well in the regular season, NBA history tells us that this doesn't always translate in the postseason play. By now, the Cavs should realize that the playoffs are a different animal. Utilizing LeVert's expiring deal as a trade asset should pave the way for them to make some minor upgrades to strengthen their championship chances.

The Cavs can duck under the luxury tax

Aside from his expiring contract, the Cavaliers also have an option to go under the luxury tax. From a business standpoint, the team is currently at least $1.8 million over the luxury tax threshold, per HoopsHype. By trading away LeVert, the team should achieve that goal, making it beneficial from a financial standpoint.

Posting a 32-4 win-loss card in the ongoing 2024-25 season, trading away a legitimate Sixth Man of the Year candidate can possibly disrupt the team's championship hopes. But at the end of the day, NBA teams are also businesses that need to watch out for their respective financial status. As a result, it makes sense that despite Cleveland being the hottest team in the league, they're still involved in trade rumors in order to avoid the penalties of going over luxury tax baseline.

Should the Cavs ship out LeVert, nearly everyone will agree that it'll be more of a business move rather than a basketball one. If ever Gilbert does prioritize the team's financial status, the team does have an option to acquire veterans who can fill the void via trade or in the buyout market.

Max Strus' return to fine form

A big reason LeVert has been able to ball out was the absence of Max Strus. After suffering an ankle injury, Strus was forced to miss the first 27 games of the regular season. With Strus' injury, more load was given to LeVert by Atkinson. As we all know, LeVert stepped up to the challenge. However, Strus has already healed from injury and successfully returned to the Cavs rotation.

With Strus returning to the lineup, there's no doubt that LeVert's production will take a dip. In fact, during the Cavs' 129-122 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, we saw just that. Strus impressed by finishing with 17 points off the bench which was spiked by five three-point field goals. On the other hand, the former Michigan standout struggled from the field, finishing with eight points on 3-of-9 shooting from the field overall to go along with a +/- of -9.

If Strus continues his fine play, this makes LeVert all the more expendable. By now, everyone has realized that the Cavs have what it takes to mount a deep playoff run with what they've showcased all season long. But while LeVert has been a huge part of the team's success, the team also needs to think about finding ways to get better from both basketball and business standpoints.