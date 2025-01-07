In the NBA, the trade deadline just means more than it does in other sports, and it captivates the entire basketball fandom because tons of trades – both big and small – are made every season. We've already seen some moves around the NBA, including the D'Angelo Russell trade to the Brooklyn Nets and the Dennis Schroder trade to the Golden State Warriors. The action is far from over, though, and some of the biggest superstars in the league have already been rumored as trade candidates.

Jimmy Butler, for example, is currently being suspended by the Miami Heat after he requested a trade out of town, and it seems like just a matter of time until the Heat ship him away. Butler isn't the only star who will likely be moved, though, and there might even be some deals pulled up before deadline day. But in this article, we are going to detail just what you need to know about the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

When is the 2025 NBA trade deadline?

The NBA trade deadline is the last day during the NBA season where teams can make trades. This season, it falls on Feb. 6, 2025, at 3 p.m. ET. Trade deadline deals have picked up in popularity in a big way over the last decade, and there have been at least 10 deadline deals every season since 2018. That goes without mentioning the deals done in the days leading up to the deadline.

There are always deals done before the deadline, and there certainly will be more this year, considering so many players have already been rumored in trade talks, but the deadline day itself is when most of the action happens. On Feb. 6, teams will have a pretty good understanding of if they can compete for the playoffs and need to make the moves to get them over the hump or if they are better off looking to the future by adding assets that can help down the road.

There were 16 trades made at the trade deadline last year, including separate deals involving Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington. The moves directly led to the Dallas Mavericks making a run to the NBA Finals last season, showing just how important the trade deadline can be.

Star players on the trade block

As mentioned above, Jimmy Butler is the biggest name on the trade block. Butler is currently serving a seven-game suspension for “multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team” after he openly requested a trade. Butler claims to have lost his joy for the game of basketball, and he has made it clear that a trade is the only way that he will get it back.

This is, of course, not the first time that Butler has requested a trade. He caused a bunch of trouble with the Minnesota Timberwolves back in 2018 before the team was forced to trade him to the Philadelphia 76ers. He was even traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Timberwolves before that, so potential trade suitors have to know he might not stay happy forever.

Regardless, Butler is arguably the best player available on the trade market. He has carried the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances, and he is one of the rare true two-way superstars in the NBA. Butler always elevates his game in the postseason, and that is exactly what contending teams could be looking for.

Butler was originally rumored to be interested in the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, and Dallas Mavericks, but other teams are in the running as well. The collective bargaining agreement will make a Butler trade hard for a lot of teams from a financial perspective. Not to mention, Butler seems likely to opt out of his player option for next year and become a free agent, which means he might just be a rental to whoever trades for him.

Even so, Butler has the talent to work as a team's top option, but he has the skill set to settle into a role and contribute to a championship winning team, too. To make things more interesting, though, Butler's agent recently informed a number of teams not to trade for the wing, including the Memphis Grizzlies.

Another player seemingly on the trade block is Zach LaVine. In fact, the Chicago Bulls have been trying to move LaVine for a couple of years now, but a massive contract has made it hard to do that. The athletic guard is more tradable now than he was last season, though, because he has had somewhat of a resurgence in a healthy season this year.

LaVine has played in 31 of the Bulls' 36 games so far, and his 23.1 points per game are a big step up from a down season last year. LaVine's athleticism combined with his incredible shooting could be coveted around the league. He is only two seasons removed from averaging 24.8 points per game, and he averaged as many as 27.4 points per game back in 2020-21. Now, LaVine is looking more like his old self than the injured version of himself from last year.

Brandon Ingram is the other big-name superstar likely to be traded. Things haven't worked at all for the New Orleans Pelicans core that features Ingram, Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, and CJ McCollum. Ingram is the most likely to be traded due to the fact that he and the Pelicans haven't been able to come to terms on a contract extension.

The one-time All-Star is long and lanky, and he can get a bucket over anybody. He most thrives in the mid-range as a jump shooter, but he is effective at getting to the rack or shooting from beyond the arc, too. However, the injury bug has bitten the Pelicans badly over the last few seasons, and that includes Ingram. Ingram hasn't played more than 64 games since his rookie season, and he is currently dealing with an ankle injury.

Other trade rumors

Jimmy Butler, Brandon Ingram, and Zach LaVine are far from the only players who have been rumored as trade candidates. All of those players have been rumored with the Warriors, and any trade for them might have to include Jonathan Kuminga. The 2021 first-rounder has loads of potential, but he has frequently been in trade rumors with the Warriors, and the team might want to go all in on one last championship push with Stephen Curry on the roster.

Some struggling teams likely to sell talent at the trade deadline include the Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and the aforementioned Pelicans. All three of the Nets, Jazz, and Wizards are in a clear rebuilding phase, so they'd be smart to acquire draft capital for their veteran talent.

Cameron Johnson has been the hot name associated with the Nets recently. The three-and-D player was most recently linked to the Indiana Pacers. Kyle Kuzma is the most likely to be moved out of Washington. Kuzma has proven he can score during his time with the Wizards, but he also has experience as a role player on a championship-winning team, as he won the NBA Finals with the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2020.

The Jazz have a number of players that teams will call about. Lauri Markkanen is perhaps the best of them all, but Utah has shown an unwillingness to trade him in the past. That means players such as Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and Drew Eubanks are the names to watch out for, especially considering the team recently committed to Walker Kessler.

The Portland Trail Blazers are another team that seem destined to make a trade. Portland has had a serious logjam at the center position since they drafted Donovan Clingan in the lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft. On top of the UConn product, all of Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams, and Duop Reath need minutes at the five spot, which means one or two of them could be on the move.

Of course, many more players than just the ones we have listed will be dealt at the 2025 NBA trade deadline, and not all of these players will actually be traded. Regardless, Feb. 6 will be on of the best and busiest days of the 2024-25 NBA season, so you won't want to miss it.