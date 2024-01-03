The Cavs can complain about the refs, but they can't blame them.

Things didn't go how the Cleveland Cavaliers had hoped to ring in 2024, with their New Year celebrations ending with a 124-121 loss on the road to Pascal Siakam the Toronto Raptors. The Cavs had a lethargic start against the Raptors, trailing for nearly 32 straight minutes. They were down by a game-high 19 at one point. But with less than seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, star guard Donovan Mitchell splashed a step-back 3-pointer giving the team its first lead since the 2:53 mark of the first quarter. A few minutes later, Toronto went back in front and the two teams exchanged baskets until the final buzzer.

“The second half we played really good basketball, but we kind of put ourselves behind the eight ball to start the game. We came out sluggish” Mitchell said. “We made an effort to come back but we didn’t end up closing.”

With seven seconds left, Cleveland head coach JB Bickerstaff called timeout and drew up a play, with the plan seemingly to have Mitchell carry them home. Unfortunately for the Cavs, the Raptors had different plans.

Toronto intentionally fouled Mitchell out of the timeout, sending him to the free-throw line, leaving Cleveland's fortunes to chance. Mitchell swished the first, making the Raptors' gamble seem foolish. But, the calculated decision ended up playing in Toronto's favor, with Mitchell stepping over the line too soon after his second attempt, earning him his second lane violation of the game.

“I haven’t seen the play. But I feel like I’m right. I could be wrong. I feel like I waited. I practice those. That was tough. I didn’t agree. Shouldn’t have come down to that,” Mitchell said about the call. “I’ve been called for one before, but never two in a row. The first one I left early. I definitely did. The second one, I don’t think you call that.”

Unfortunately, the controversial hits didn't stop coming for the Cavs after the unexpected lane violation call.

Toronto big man Pascal Siakam lined up on the baseline preparing to inbound the ball with less than two seconds to go. By rule, the inbounder is not allowed to run the baseline or move to find an open man and the Cavs' coaching staff knew this. During the chaos, Siakam appeared to shuffle his feet before passing the ball in, but no whistle was blown for a supposed travel, preventing the Cavs from stealing victory from the jaws of defeat.

“He traveled for sure. There's no doubt about it,” said Bickerstaff. “When you inbound the ball on the sideline after a timeout, you are not allowed to move and he clearly worked his way up the sideline. That's clearly a violation and the ball should've been ours with a chance to win the game.”

Sure, Bickerstaff was speaking out of frustration in the heat of the moment, especially when two suspect calls didn't go his team's way down the stretch. Unfortunately, the NBA disagrees with Mitchell or Bickerstaff, despite either's qualms with the controversial ending in Toronto. In the league's daily two-minute report, the NBA ruled that the referees' official ruling on Mitchell's second lane violation and the no-call on Siakam were the correct decisions.

According to the report, Donovan Mitchell clearly stepped across the line, while Pascal Siakam never left the designated throw-in area during the inbound pass.

It's always a great thing when the NBA holds its officiating accountable, providing reporting on the nature of calls during the emotional peaks of a game. But when it further drives home the point that there's no need to upset, it feels like sour grapes for Cleveland. Hopefully, the Cavs ate those sour grapes under a table to bring in luck for the New Year.

Considering that they're on a two-game slide, they might need it.