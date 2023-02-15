Trainers around the world, rejoice! Pokemon Day 2023 is nearing and everyone is invited to Pokemon Together to commemorate the spirit of connectivity across the entertainment franchise of Pokemon this 2023. Today, The Pokemon Company International ​​​​​​​unveils the Pokemon Together campaign as part of Pokemon Day 2023 celebrations. The Pokemon Together campaign trailer, online hub, and call for #PokemonTogether fan content submissions launch today.

Celebrate Pokemon Together this Pokemon Day 2023

February 27, 1996, was when the first Pokemon video games (Pokemon Red and Pokemon Green) were launched in Japan and introduced players to the concept of battling and trading Pokemon by connecting Game Boy devices and pitting your best Pokemon against your opponent’s. This paved the way for one of the world’s most beloved entertainment franchises with a community of global fans dubbed as “Trainers”. Since then, Trainers around the world would come together to celebrate their love for the game and franchise every February 27 more commonly known today as Pokemon Day 2023. This year, The Pokemon Company International is celebrating the original and enduring spirit of connectivity which began with those first games by inviting Trainers to “Pokemon Together” throughout 2023. Check out the trailer of the campaign below:

To kick off the Pokemon Together campaign, The Pokemon Company International is extending its invitation to Trainers to “Celebrate Pokemon Together” in this year’s Pokemon Day. Beginning today, fans are invited to post photos and videos showcasing their love for the franchise and share their favorites to social media. Trainers are encouraged to use the hashtag #PokemonTogether and will get a chance to be included in a mosaic in the style of the iconic Pokeball that will be revealed on Pokemon Day come February 27. Official Pokemon social media channels will also be featuring #PokemonTogether testimonials from members of the global fan community to inspire Trainers for their own submissions and to exhibit what Pokemon means to so many around the world.

Senior Director of Brand Marketing at The Pokemon Company International shared, “Since its beginning, Pokemon has had the unique ability of physically and virtually bringing people together. In 2023, we look forward to recognizing this aspect of the brand and inviting its remarkable community of fans to experience the many ways they can connect and ‘Pokémon Together’ across the franchise. We welcome Trainers to Play-, Discover-, Watch-, Collect-, Trade-, and beginning this Pokémon Day, Celebrate Pokémon Together.”

To see the Poké Ball mosaic reveal, Trainers can visit the online hub which launched today at Pokemon.com/Together. Make sure to join the conversation with #PokemonTogether.

Of course, Pokemon Games will be part of the conversation when it comes to Pokemon Day. While there aren’t any official announcements on how games like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Pokemon Trading Card Game, Pokemon Trading Card Game Live, Pokemon GO, Pokemon UNITE, Pokemon Cafe Remix, and Pokemon EX Masters will be joining the festivities, we’re foreseeing great things through in-game events to happen. Leaks like Zacian being available for free by completing Zacian’s Weald on Pokemon UNITE are just some of the things that we can expect. Other announcements on how Pokemon Day 2023 will be celebrated will be shared soon so make sure you check in here on ClutchPoints Gaming for the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon! Best of luck, Trainers! Happy Pokemon Day, everyone!