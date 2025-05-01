May 1, 2025 at 12:51 AM ET

Aaron Rodgers' ex has moved on.

Shailene Woodley who was once engaged to the former New York Jets quarterback hard launched her new boyfriend, Lucas Bravo on Instagram.

“Howdy Slab City,” Bravo captioned the Instagram carousel showcasing photos of him and Woodley on vacation. Bravo shared a photo of the two holding hands, another with them embracing one another and an additional picture in a group setting.

Fans reacted in the comments on their new relationship.

“The hard launch,” one fan commented.

“She upgraded so much with you!” a fan wrote taking a dig at Rodgers.

“Mr Lucas you are lucky to have a beautiful girl like Shailene who is lucky enough to have you too,” another fan wrote praising their new love.

The couple fueled romance rumors back in March when they were seen walking around Paris together. Bravo is mostly known for his role in Emily in Paris as Gabriel. It's unclear how long the two have been together.

Aaron Rodgers' Teases New Relationship

Woodley and Rodgers were engaged in 2021 and later broke up for good in 2022. The Descendants actress has been candid about her former relationship with the athlete.

“I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry,” she said in Outside magazine in December 2024. “It was not right. But it was beautiful.”

While the relationship with Rodgers didn't work out, she says she learned a lot about how she should go moving forward.

“It’s really taken me a lot of time to understand that it’s not on me to fix or heal or do anything about [a relationship] other than protect the deep care and love that I have for the world and for my people,” she continued. “Ultimately, that has helped me walk away without the need to understand why certain things didn’t play out the way that I may have desired them to.”

Rodgers also has taken a new leap in love and recently shared that he is in a new relationship as well.

“I'm 41 years old, I'm in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee last month. “I have personal commitments I made not knowing what my future was going to look like after last year, that are important to me.”

While the woman's identity has not been made public — Rodgers referred to her only by her first name Brittany — the Super Bowl champion shared that it's the real deal.

McAfee grilled Rodgers a little bit more suggesting that he was “in love” with his new partner and he replied smiling brightly, “It's a good feeling boys. It is.”