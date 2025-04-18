Aaron Rodgers is giving fans an update on his dating life. In a conversation with Pat McAfee, the former New York Jets quarterback says he is now in a “serious relationship.”

Rodgers was a guest on McAfee's eponymous show about how his life has undergone major shifts since being cut by the Jets.

“I'm in a different phase of my life,” Rodgers explained to McAfee.

The Jets organization announced the signing of Justin Fields as their QB in March. The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback signed a two-year contract worth $40 million with $30 million guaranteed.

“I'm 41 years old, I'm in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention,” Rodgers said. “I have personal commitments I made not knowing what my future was going to look like after last year, that are important to me.”

The last time that Rodgers was a guest on McAfee's show in December, the Super Bowl champion shared that he was dating a woman named Brittani. Rodgers shared how his Christmas shopping was going.

“There was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn’t showed up yet,” Rodgers said.

Before changing the topic, McAfee grilled Rodgers a little bit more suggesting that he was “in love” with his new partner and he replied smiling brightly, “It's a good feeling boys. It is.”

Aaron Rodgers' Past Relationships

Rodgers has been in several relationships in his career. He last had relationship rumors with Mallory Edens who is the daughter of one of the Milwaukee Bucks' primary owners, Wes Edens. Prior to Edens he was in a relationship with actress Shailene Woodley and they were engaged before cutting things off for good in 2022. Back in December, she spoke about how emotional she gets when speaking about her former relationship with Rodgers.

“I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry,” she said in Outside magazine. “It was not right. But it was beautiful.”

While the relationship with Rodgers didn't work out, she says she learned a lot about how she should go moving forward.

“It’s really taken me a lot of time to understand that it’s not on me to fix or heal or do anything about [a relationship] other than protect the deep care and love that I have for the world and for my people,” she continued. “Ultimately, that has helped me walk away without the need to understand why certain things didn’t play out the way that I may have desired them to.”

Woodley has since moved on with actor Lucas Bravo who is mostly known for his role in Emily in Paris as Gabriel. Similar to the Divergent actress, he also recently got out of a long-term relationship. “It’s so much pressure to be the best version of yourself,” he told C magazine last year. “Every gesture is overinterpreted. To stay sane in the industry you need to turn it off, which isn’t easy when you’re with someone else in the industry.”

Bravo's ex is unclear at this time.