Alabama Barker is welcoming a new romance into her life amid the drama between her and Bhad Bhabie.

The 19-year-old is the daughter of Grammy-winning Travis Barker and model Shanna Moakler. On TikTok, the social media personality debuted a new boo, UCLA football player Scooter Jackson, while she sat on his lap while Latto's song “Big Mama” soundtracked their TikTok official romance.

Jackson recently transferred to UCLA from Utah Tech and is a sophomore.

Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie Feud

Alabama's new romance comes at the wake of an ongoing feud between Bhad Bhabie (real name Danielle Bregoli) who accused the Blink 82 drummer's daughter of having a romantic relationship with her boyfriend, Le Vaughn (LV). The two have been going back and forth via diss tracks aimed at one another.

The “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper began the diss tracks when she released “Over Cooked.” Funny enough, LV produced the track. Not only does Bhad Bhabie claim that Alabama tried to take her man away, she noted that Tyga got her pregnant. For backstory, in addition to being Travis Barker's daughter, she is also the stepdaughter to Kourtney Kardashian. Kardashian's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, was in a relationship with Tyga from 2015-2017.

“Hatin’-a** h*e tried steal my baby daddy (Baby daddy) / F—in’ on Soulja [Boy] and Tyga got you pregnant (Uh),” Bhabie raps on “Overcooked.”

Alabama denied those claims on Instagram writing, “To be clear, I've never been pregnant, never had an abortion, and have never been alone with Tyga or Soulja Boy,” she wrote referencing another rapper that Bhabie claimed she was with.

Tyga also reacted to the rumors on X, writing, “This is the dumbest s— I ever heard. yall believe everything you see online. I have never had any sort of physical relationship with Alabama. It's honestly ridiculous I have to address it.”

Alabama struck back with her on song, “Cry Bhabie,” on Feb. 7 where she denied a relationship with Tyga and called out Bhabie for her posts on social media about the situation.

In the latest release of the feud, Bhabie released “Ms. Whitman” which the title is in reference to the 1993 film True Romance in which Alabama's name was inspired by the character Alabama Whitman. Bhabie essentially called out Alabama for allegedly trying to get with her boyfriend.

“Damn, Alabama,” Bhabie rapped. “You a t—-, Alabama. You really dumb enough to think I'll tell you anything, you dumb, dirty h-? I wouldn't tell you what color socks I got on.”

Now, where things got even messier is when Alabama previewed a new song in response to “Ms. Whitman.” In the teaser, Alabama mentions Bhabie's daughter, Kali Love, whom she welcomed last March.

“Eighteen years later, you gon' see, lil’ Kali / He was f—ing for a bag, now you here, lil’ Kali,” Alabama rapped.

That did not go over well with Bhabie and she took to her Instagram Story to express her frustration.

“Who told this h** to talk about my kid?” Bhabie asked. “You thought that was good idea? That wasn’t ‘hard’ like you thought it was gonna b the whole internet on your a** now slow a** h** when I see you you better run.”

Bhabie is now gearing up for another diss track against Alabama that she teased on Instagram over the weekend.

“You a cry baby / You called Ye about the last diss I dropped,” Bregoli raps referencing Kanye West's video claiming he has no involvement in the beef.

“I’m not cool with being put in the middle of all of this at all,” Yeezy said in a video, adding that he just allowed the clearance of Bhabie's song because in his career it was hard for him to get songs cleared. Bhabie sampled Ye and Ty Dolla $igns “CARNIVAL” in her “Ms. Whitman” diss track.

It is unclear at this time if or when Bhabie will drop her next diss track.