Angel Reese began trending this week after she posted she would be interviewing a controversial rapper on her podcast. The Chicago Sky forward shared that she was working on an episode of her podcast, Unapologetically Angel, with guest DaBaby. The North Carolina rapper was “canceled” by fans after he made derogatory remarks targeting women and the LGBTQ+ community during his set in 2021 at Rolling Loud.

Reese posted the clip on her X account but it has since been deleted. Fans however that caught wind of the post commented on how DaBaby wouldn't be a good fit for her platform.

“Who is advising Angel Reese on this podcast guest? cause honestly, why in the entire world would anyone, especially women, whom I thought was her audience, wanna hear from DaBaby?” one fan asked.

“If there’s one big flaw about Angel Reese as a person, she’s about a bag no matter the optics or outlook it has against her brand. Interviewing DaBaby when you’ve had a relationship with Meg……… is a bad look,” another fan said.

“Wait, Angel Reese invited Da Baby on her podcast? sis flew too close to the sun. These girls don’t know the rules,” another fan wrote slamming Reese.

One fan praised Reese and her PR team for handling the situation swiftly.

“Angel Reese might have the greatest pr team in history. She saw the backlash from dababy and they immediately fixed it and scrapped the idea. That is 5 [star emoji] pr training,” another fan wrote on X.

Reese has not spoken out against the hate or the removal of the post from social media. It is not clear if she will release the episode.

Angel Reese's Unapologetically Angel Podcast

Reese started her podcast last year and has had Shaquille O'Neal, Kayla Nicole, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, DiJonai Carrington and more. One of the more popular episodes of her podcast was when she interviewed sports reporter Kayla Nicole about her past relationship with Travis Kelce. Kayla Nicole and the Kansas City tight end dated from 2017-2022. The athlete is now dating Taylor Swift and due to her popularity she has received hate online

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and online chaos didn't impact me, even to this day,” Kayla Nicole told Reese last year. “You could go to my most recent posts and people would be debating why I am worthless.”

“It is nothing to do with me,” she continued adding that celebrity status has a lot to do with the extra attention. “I think there is something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, which is unfortunate because I don't think I have done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.”

Kayla Nicole also used the moment to share advice about dating in general and what she's learned from her own personal experiences.

“At the time it was a long-distance relationship, I was going back-and-forth. I was in-between apartments and thought “it's cool, we're going to get married and I'm going to move into the house, I don't really need an apartment,” the model shared.

“We broke up, my lease was up, my lease on my car was up all at the same time. Thankfully we ended up getting back together but from that point moving forward I was like I don't care who I date, I'm going to always have my own place, my own car. Support their career [and] prioritize my own goals,” she declared.