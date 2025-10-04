Anthony Edwards is ramping up his legal battle against ex-girlfriend Ayesha Howard, Complex reports. Edwards says she's using their 11-month-old daughter, Aubri’ Summers Howard, as content for profit and dragging out court proceedings to boost her social media following.

On September 30, Edwards filed new court documents claiming he wants to end the dispute quickly. The Minnesota Timberwolves star and Howard have been in conflict since their daughter’s birth in October 2024, filing separate paternity cases in Georgia and California. A Los Angeles judge later granted Howard sole custody, though both sides continue to spar over the paperwork.

Edwards alleged Howard demanded $500,000 and a public apology while his team tried adding a non-disparagement clause. In his latest motion, Edwards’ attorney accused Howard of transforming the case into “public entertainment,” saying she openly invited her followers to dissect private family matters.

Social media claims at center of dispute

Edwards’ filing claimed, “Every court filing becomes a post, every hearing becomes content, and every delay allows continued exploitation of this infant child who cannot consent to becoming a digital commodity.” His lawyer also argued that Howard “treats the minor child as a revenue-generating asset,” citing posts where she allegedly admitted to filming her baby despite distress.

Edwards said he even offered Howard sole custody with no visitation rights to close the case, but she refused because “an open case generates content for her 642,000 Instagram followers.”

Howard denied the allegations, calling Edwards’ accusations “hypocritical.” In a declaration filed October 1, she said she only speaks publicly to counter false claims, including a viral rumor that she received a $1 million settlement. She also accused Edwards of trying to “silence the truth” by offering her money to seal the case.

Howard added that Edwards has posted promotional content with his other child, including a Prada campaign, asking the court, “Is it exploitation when I post, but not when he does?” She also alleged Edwards concealed California business ties to avoid jurisdiction in child support proceedings.

Edwards maintains Howard has learned that “conflict is more profitable than resolution,” while Howard insists she’s simply fighting for fairness and accountability. The Timberwolves star has urged the court to bring the matter to a close.