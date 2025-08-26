Ayesha Howard, the ex of Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, is pushing back against accusations that she tried to extort the NBA All-Star, US reports.

In court filings obtained by Us Weekly, Howard denied Edwards’ claim that she demanded $500,000 and a public apology during their ongoing custody battle. On August 7, she filed a declaration in Los Angeles Superior Court, where the two sides are fighting over child support for their daughter, Aubri Summers Howard, born in October 2024.

Howard said Edwards’ lawyers have delayed the case in a way that has had “real and harmful effects.” She argued that Edwards, as a multimillionaire, has the resources to withstand drawn-out proceedings while she has struggled as a single mother with “lost wages, opportunities, and support.”

“My request for financial assistance was not an act of coercion or malice,” Howard wrote. “It was a direct response to the prolonged hardship I’ve endured. I have been left to raise a child without support, while [Edwards] avoids meaningful parental responsibility.” She added that framing her request as extortion is “downright sick” and “offensive.”

Howard further told Us, “Over the past two years, I’ve endured significant reputational damage, lost opportunities, and a lack of support. The efforts to distort the truth only add to the harm.”

Arenas weighs in on NBA image concerns

The legal drama has drawn commentary from former NBA star Gilbert Arenas. On the We Said What We Said podcast, Arenas said the situation could derail Edwards’ rise as one of the league’s brightest young stars.

“It’s gonna be hard for Anthony Edwards to be the face of the NBA because he has this entity with him,” Arenas said, suggesting that Edwards’ personal life could overshadow his on-court talent. He even went as far as to say Edwards may eventually have to pay millions “to go away” if he wants to protect his image.

Meanwhile, the custody process remains in limbo. A Los Angeles judge already granted Howard sole custody, but the parties have yet to sign the final paperwork. Howard claims Edwards’ team added a non-disparagement clause she never agreed to, while Edwards’ camp insists she stalled by making steep demands. Until both sides sign, the court will not finalize child support.