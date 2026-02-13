Anthony Joshua will always have his friends back.

The former two-time unified heavyweight champion was involved in a fatal car crash that took the lives of his personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength coach, Sina Ghami, who died in the crash that occurred on Dec. 29 while they were visiting Nigeria.

Joshua is now honoring his late friends with tattoos, according to a post from Fullham Tattoo in London.

“Huge thank you to two-time heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua for unexpectedly and unannounced walking through the door a few weeks ago for his first visit with us at Fulham Tattoo London … what a walk in,” the tattoo shop captioned the photos of Joshua getting his tattoos. According to the comments, the boxer got a tattoo that read “Latz Sina” in honor of his friends.

Joshua broke his silence on the incident in a video on Instagram.

“It's tough. It's really tough. I'm not going to sit ⁠here and show all of my ‌emotions,” Joshua said on social ⁠media. Addressing the loss, he further claimed, “I've lost people before, but I don't think I've lost people like that. My left and my right.”

He went on to share a special shoutout to those who helped him and his friends at the scene of the accident as well as when he went back to London for medical help.

“I also want to take a moment to show a massive amount of appreciation to the first responders, to everyone who rushed to help Latz and Sina, to those who helped me get to the hospital, and to all the locals who prayed for us at the scene.

“To the doctors and nurses at Lagoon Hospital Ikoyi, including Dr. Ogunyankin, Dr. Tosin Majekodunmi, and Dr. Ninalowo, thank you for your care. My appreciation also goes to the British Deputy High Commissioner and Deputy Head of Mission, Simon Field,” Joshua wrote. “I would also like to give a massive thank you as well to Uncle Femi Otedola and Alhaji Aliko Dangote for all their logistical support. Without you guys, the transition back to the UK wouldn’t have been as smooth. You truly went above and beyond.”

Following the deaths of Ayodele and Ghami, the driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, was charged back in January with dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid driver's license.