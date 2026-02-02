Last year, in Dec. 2025, Anthony Joshua and two of his closest friends, Sina Ghami and Kevin Latif Ayodele, found themselves victims of a fatal car crash in Nigeria. While Joshua escaped with minor injuries, Ghami and Ayodele lost their lives. Away from the public eye since then, Joshua recently returned to the spotlight when he shared his first statement on the crash last week.

In a video now doing the rounds on the internet, Joshua could be seen enjoying a children's soccer game in Hertfordshire, England, while sporting a wide grin on his face and laughing. After weeks of sadness and a downhill journey, Joshua's smile was enough to melt his fans on the internet.

Anthony Joshua surprised a youth football team at their practice yesterday ❤️ This is one of his first public appearances since the tragic crash and funeral Really good to see him in good spirits 💪 🎥 jacobo.ruiz.delga TikTok pic.twitter.com/BXD9E7qZIz — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) January 27, 2026

“The Watford Warrior” was seen high-fiving delighted youngsters at the soccer session. He was also seen sharing a conversation with the children while also spending a jolly time with them. Reported by The Irish Sun, Joshua is believed to be attending his ten-year-old son's soccer game there, although there is no confirmation of it.

Anthony Joshua pays tribute to late friends

As mentioned above, Joshua recently penned down an emotional post on social media, paying tribute to his late friends, while also sharing his gratitude to the Nigerian authorities for saving his life.

“It's tough. It's really tough. I'm not going to sit ⁠here and show all of my ‌emotions,” Joshua said on social ⁠media. Addressing the loss, he further claimed, “I've lost people before, but I don't think I've lost people like that. My left and my right.”

Joshua last month defeated Jake Paul in a dominant boxing victory, following which he visited Nigeria for a vacation. The date of Joshua's return to the boxing ring is currently unknown.