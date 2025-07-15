Antonio Brown has never been one to sit quietly, and this weekend he made sure his voice was heard—this time by inserting himself into Klay Thompson's relationship with Megan Thee Stallion. On Sunday, Brown posted a photo to X that featured Thompson and Tory Lanez at a Miami nightclub in 2022. Alongside it, he wrote, “It be your own friends.”

it be your own friends… pic.twitter.com/EhWymkQJFA — AB (@AB84) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

The post arrived less than 24 hours after Thompson shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram. While most were standard vacation flicks, a few stood out. One showed Klay kissing a woman with curly hair and long nails. Another showed him holding her hand. Though the woman’s face wasn’t visible, her look matched Megan Thee Stallion’s earlier bikini pics, which had already sparked speculation about the pair.

That speculation started when fans noticed Thompson in the background of Megan's beach photos. He was far off, but some eagle-eyed followers knew it was him instantly. The signature goatee gave it away. Since Megan is from Houston and Klay now plays in Dallas, the connection made regional sense, too.

From quiet to confirmed

Klay hadn’t publicly dated anyone since his split with actress Laura Harrier, best known for her role in Spider-Man: Homecoming. They were together from 2018 to 2020 and were one of the NBA’s most talked-about couples during that stretch. Megan, on the other hand, was previously in a relationship with rapper Pardison Fontaine from 2021 to 2023.

Brown’s post struck a nerve for some because of its reference to Tory Lanez. Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020 during an argument after a Hollywood party. Posting a picture of Thompson and Lanez, even from years ago, was no subtle move. It was a pointed moment from Brown, who thrives in controversy.

Whether AB was trolling or making a deeper statement, he turned up the volume on a situation that was already grabbing headlines. Klay Thompson's new chapter is now playing out in public, and thanks to Antonio Brown, the drama just got louder.