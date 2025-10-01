Bad Bunny was excited as ever when he got the call from Jay-Z to do the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, Sept. 28, the NFL announced that Bad Bunny would be performing at the Super Bowl, making history as the first solo male Latino artist to headline the event.

The DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS star shared that he got the call from Jay while he was working out.

“I was in the middle of a workout,” Bad Bunny told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe of his whereabouts when he got the call.

“I remember that after the call, I just did like a hundred pull-ups,” the “Me Porto Bonito” rapper said. “I didn’t need more pre-workout s— or whatever. It was so special.”

Jay-Z, who owns Roc Nation, is the NFL's “live music entertainment strategist” and chooses the Super Bowl halftime performer each year. Over the last couple of years, Jay selected Rihanna (2023), Usher (2024), and last year Kendrick Lamar made history as the first solo rap artist to grace the stage. However, Jay began his partnership with the NFL in 2019 and in 2020 when Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were selected, Bad Bunny was a special guest alongside J Balvin, and Lopez's daughter, Emme Muñiz.

Bad Bunny reacts to Super Bowl halftime show announcement

Bad Bunny shared how much of an honor it is to headline the Super Bowl halftime show and what it means for his Puerto Rican heritage.

“What I'm feeling goes beyond myself. It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL,” he said in a statement.

Jay also shared the same sentiment which aided in why Bad Bunny was chosen.

“What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world's biggest stage,” Jay-Z said in a statement.

The Super Bowl will be in the middle of Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour. He just finished his residency in Puerto Rico and will be heading out on his global tour but is omitting the United States, a choice that he has made purposefully due to the ICE raids throughout the nation. When it was announced he will be performing at the Super Bowl he had a cheeky response referencing his tour.

“I've been thinking about it these days, and after talking with my team, I think I'll do just one date in the United States,” Bad Bunny wrote on X on Sunday.

The 2026 Super Bowl LX will take place in Santa Clara, California on Feb. 8.