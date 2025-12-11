It sounds like WWE ring announcer Lillian Garcia has New Day member Xavier Woods to thank for her engagement to a fellow professional wrestler.

Recently, it was revealed that Garcia got engaged to Patrick Ellrich, who was previously Woods' tag team partner before his WWE run.

In an interview with TVInsider, Garcia further broke down the news. Ellrich came into her life at the right time — she had lost her dad and mom within a few years of each other. Additionally, her last marriage ended in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luckily, she was able to “rebuild” herself during this period. She rediscovered her faith at this point, and it was around this time that Paul “Triple H” Levesque inquired about a return to WWE for Garcia.

Right before meeting Ellrich, Garcia was on her “first” Bumble date, and it wasn't going well. The bartender at the restaurant, Ellrich, started talking about wrestling. She sent a picture of them to Woods, who responded, “You met my boy Patrick.”

According to Garcia, Ellrich told Woods to “say we looked cute together in the photo, and the rest was history. “We've been inseparable ever since,” said Garcia. “We are engaged and planning to get married in 2026. It is wild how this whole thing unfolded.”

Congratulations to Garcia and Ellrich on their engagement — it'll be fun to see how their wedding unfolds, and surely, WWE Superstars will be there.

Was WWE's Lillian Garcia married before getting engaged to Patrick Ellrich?

As Garcia noted, she was previously married before meeting Ellrich. Garcia was married to Christopher Jozeph for over a decade. They got married in 2009, and they would get divorced in 2022.

Now, she appears happier than ever. Ellrich also worked in the professional wrestling world. Surely, that gives them a lot to talk about.

Currently, Garcia is gearing up for John Cena's last introduction before his final match. She is the ring announcer for most Saturday Night's Main Event shows, and she will have the honor of introducing Cena before his last match against Gunther.