Jared McCain does not bother hiding his love for Michael Jackson. After torching James Madison for 30 points during his Duke days, he gave a simple explanation for his hot hand.

James Madison can go ahead and blame Michael Jackson for Jared McCain's 30-point performance tonight.

That connection has grown stronger over time. On TikTok, McCain has posted at least two videos of himself dancing to the same song, each clip showing a different level of confidence and full commitment to the moment.

McCain keeps the energy flowing on social media

Just yesterday, he shared a clip of himself dancing through the snow with the caption, “Top 3 song ever 😎😎😎😎😎.” Four posts earlier, he delivered the same style of video, except he was shirtless with only basketball shorts on. The moves leaned deeper into what younger fans jokingly call “zesty,” and the comment section wasted no time joining in.

One user wrote, “So zesty!!! And I love it!” Another asked, “What are you doing outside at night in just shorts?” A different fan pulled the conversation back to basketball and said, “McCain we are 9-8 and just lost by 40.”

The Philadelphia 76ers guard enjoys who he is, and fans have grown to appreciate how freely he expresses himself.

His game is still the priority

His bond with the song might never fade, and honestly, fans seem happy to watch it unfold. This season, he has averages of PPG 7.5, APG 1.7, 3P percent 35.7, and FG percent 38.1. He started slower than expected because of an injury, yet there is still hope he can rediscover the form he showed as a rookie when he looked like a leading candidate for Rookie of the Year.

McCain loves Michael Jackson, and the world now knows it. More importantly, he continues to find joy in the game while staying true to himself.