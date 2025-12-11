The time is now for John Cena's last WWE match, and some of his fiercest rivals, including Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, have said goodbye to the icon.

WWE posted a video of Superstars saying their farewell to Cena. The video began with Sami Zayn and Otis paying homage to Cena's iconic entrance, rally towel and all.

"Thank you, John." – Roman Reigns "I can see you." – Brock Lesnar WWE Superstars paying tribute to John Cena ahead of his final match this week

Throughout the video, young stars like Austin Theory and older Superstars like Drew McIntyre and even Stu, the cameraman, said goodbye. Solo Sikoa, who famously squashed Cena at Crown Jewel in 2023, paid homage to him by walking around with one of Cena's rally towels.

Superstars held up papers with references to some of Cena's most iconic catchphrases, from “Hustle, Loyalty, Respect,” to “You want some? Come get some.”

Perhaps the most surprising inclusion was Lesnar, who held up a sign that read, “I can see you,” before angrily throwing it down. Reigns then closed out the video by saluting Cena and holding a sign that read, “Thank you, John!”

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have a lot of WWE history with John Cena

Lesnar came back to WWE after a two-year hiatus at SummerSlam in August 2025. He attacked Cena upon his return, and they would have a match at Wrestlepalooza the following month. Lesnar would squash Cena in under 10 minutes.

Their history goes back way further. Lesnar and Cena came into WWE around the same time, starting their careers in OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling). They would also feud upon Lesnar's return to WWE in 2012 and once again in 2014.

Reigns, meanwhile, feuded with Cena while he was on the rise heading into No Mercy in September 2017. Reigns beat Cena, and they would revive their rivalry in 2021.

Cena would challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam in August 2021. However, he was unsuccessful, and Lesnar returned that night as well, once again attacking Cena.