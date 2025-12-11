Former Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet has opened up about his first time meeting former WWE Champion and Hollywood star Dave Bautista.

Chalamet and Bautista were co-stars while filming the critically-acclaimed Dune 2, but had never met before filming the movie. Speaking with Cody Rhodes on What Do You Want To Talk About? (via Fightful), Chalamet recalled their intro and how he made sure to introduce himself in Bautista's iconic WWE style.

“He couldn’t believe it. I knocked on his trailer door, and I had ‘The Animal’ theme song playing,” Chalamet recalled. “I hadn’t met him, and I was [doing the machine gun taunt]. The look on his face was priceless. He had no clue.

“I love working with Dave. He’s a very serious guy. A very serious actor. The last time I saw Dave, I couldn’t locate my mom at the Oscars. I feel bad because I hope he doesn’t think I was Hollywooding him because he was saying hi, and I literally couldn’t locate where my mother was. I love Dave. Batista and Rey Mysterio, that was the WWE I grew up on. Dave has one of the best entrances of all time,” he continued.

Following his WWE Championship reign in 2010, Bautista left WWE to try a career in MMA before joining Hollywood to explore a completely different career as an actor. Since his first uncredited cameo role in 2006 till now, Bautista has acted in multiple films and is regarded as one of the most successful and popular stars in the industry.

Timothée Chalamet names his favorite WWE PPV

In the same appearance on Cody Rhodes' What Do You Want To Talk About?, Chalamet named his favorite WWE PPV.

“That’s my favorite pay-per-view ever; ECW One Night Stand in Hammerstein Ballroom,” Chalamet said. “Sabu vs. Rey Mysterio. John Cena. That's when RVD push got canceled there for a weed violation. That crowd was electric.”