Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson were roasted at the 2025 ESPYs despite not attending the event on Wednesday, July 16.

Comedian Shane Gillis held nothing back after making jokes about President Donald Trump, Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, and several other public figures and athletes. Among those who were the victims of Gillis' jokes were Hudson and Belichick.

“A bookie,” Gillis said during his monologue before cracking a joke about the couple's nearly 50-year age gap, “is what Bill Belichick reads to his girlfriend before bedtime.”

While many would find Gillis' comment during his monologue an attempt to call out the couple who have been dating since 2023, the comedian shared thats not what he was trying to do.

“Also, I’m not trashing Bill Belichick,” Gillis continued. “First off, he’s 73-years-old and he’s dating a hot 24-year-old and people are criticizing him? What happened to this country? We used to be a great country.”

He continued, “He won six Super Bowls. Yeah, he’s dating a hot 24-year-old. Maybe if you guys won six Super Bowls.”

This is not the first time that Belichick and Hudson's romance was the butt of a joke during an award show. During the NFL Honors earlier this year, rap icon Snoop Dogg, poked fun at the couple.

“I've been a football fan for a long, long time,” Snoop said. “I remember back when the Cowboys was good. I remember back when the Chiefs was bad. And I remember — what was it? Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet.”

"Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet."

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Relationship

Belichick and Hudson have had to go over a few hurdles since they decided to go public with their relationship in 2024. The couple shared that they originally met in 2021 on a flight from Massachusetts to Florida but began dating in 2023. However, the couple went viral for not wanting to share how they met during Belichick's CBS interview in April.

Hudson accompanied Belichick to the interview but when the reporter asked about where they met, the former college cheerleader interjected: “We’re not talking about this.”

Their relationship has been up for discussion with several names in the sports world including Robert Griffin III (RG3) sharing he think their romance is a “distraction” from UNC. Belichick was announced as the head coach of UNC Football back in December.

“Bill Belichick is the Greatest Head Coach in NFL History, but his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is becoming a problem,” RG3 said on his Outta Pocket podcast back in May. “Bill can date whoever he wants, but his relationship has become the one thing he always hated as a coach, a DISTRACTION for his UNC Football team.”

Bill Belichick is the Greatest Head Coach in NFL History, but his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is becoming a problem," RG3 said on his Outta Pocket podcast back in May. "Bill can date whoever he wants, but his relationship has become the one thing he always hated as a coach, a DISTRACTION for his UNC Football team."

Despite the comments, Belichick has defended his relationship with Hudson as she revealed what role she actually plays when it comes for his job with UNC.

“Jordon and I have both a personal & professional relationship,” Belichick wrote in one of the emails obtained by WRAL from UNC. “This is not a secret. Jordon assists me with my personal media, which is why I asked UNC to forward media requests (e.g., CBS ’60 Minutes’) to her. Jordon has zero involvement in the UNC football program, beyond the degree that my personal media intersects with it.”