Travis Kelce allegedly was not able to attend his father's girlfriend's funeral.

Ed Kelce's longtime girlfriend, Maureen Maguire, died last week and the funeral took place on Thursday, Aug. 7. Ed confirmed her death by sharing the obituary on his Facebook.

“Maureen Maguire, born November 21, 1950, in the Bronx, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones,” the tribute read. “Though she began her life in New York City, Maureen spent the majority of her years in the suburbs of Philadelphia, where she built a warm and vibrant home filled with love, laughter, and family traditions.”

“Maureen found joy in life’s simple pleasures,” the tribute continued. “She loved the beach — especially the shore — and had a deep affection for dogs. In recent years, she spent treasured time in Cape May with her family, enjoying peaceful days by the ocean. She also grew an unexpected love for football later in life, sharing many laughs and adventures with her beloved friend Ed Kelce and her loyal dog, Butch.”

Maguire is survived by her three children from a previous marriage, her six grandchildren, her siblings, and Ed. At the time of this writing, a cause of death has not been reported.

While Travis was seemingly unable to attend the funeral due to his training obligations in the NFL — he was spotted at his Kansas City Chiefs training camp that day, according to a photo obtained by Us Weekly. The Chiefs also have their first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals today (Aug. 9). Ed was in attendance and seemingly took the role as a pallbearer, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

In the obituary, there was also a place where it talked about her relationship with Ed.

While Travis didn't attend the funeral, Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce were there to support his dad and her father-in-law. Taylor Swift, Travis' girlfriend, also didn't attend but according to the Los Angeles Times, the singer and Maguire had a funny moment at a Chiefs game.

Swift was posing for a picture with Ed, and got close to him which prompted Maguire to let the singer know Ed was hers.

“Hey,” Maguire warned, “that’s my boyfriend,” she joked.

“She had a rare gift for making friends with strangers and making everyone around her feel special, seen, and welcomed. Her presence had a way of turning ordinary moments into something memorable,” the obituary concluded.

Maguire was 74.