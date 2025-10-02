Brittany Renner is not holding back on what she wants. The media personality shares a child with P.J. Washington and has requested that the child support be increased from $5,00 to “at least $35,000” a month, according to TMZ Sports.

Renner said they agreed on the $5,500 a month when they were living together in North Carolina, but since she moved to California with their son, the cost of living has increased, which has made the original agreement not applicable to her current situation.

The social media personality told the outlet that she “cannot afford the high cost of living given the current child support orders” and is “struggling to make ends meet.” She added that the NBA star who just signed a 4-year, $90 million contract extension with the Mavericks is also around “less than 1/2 of the visitation time he is entitled to” which has made it a harder transition.

Renner wants their son's lifestyle to be somewhat similar when he is with her, which she claims is not the case at the moment, noting that Washington's life with his wife Alisah Chanel, whom he shares sons named Preston and Paxton, “has multiple luxury vehicles, constantly posts their designer shopping clothes, and boasts about luxury vacations.”

“They also constantly post their children wearing designer clothing,” Renner continued. “In contrast, I live in a humble Airbnb rental in West Hills and shop for [our son's] clothes at Target.”

The social media personality says she “cannot provide [our son] a life anywhere similar to that of his father,” Renner wrote in the documents obtained by the outlet.

Washington married Alisah Chanel in 2023, and they welcomed Preston in 2022 and Paxton in February 2025. Renner and Washington welcomed their child, Paul Jermaine Washington III, in 2021.

The NBA star has not yet responded to Renner's request at the time of this writing.