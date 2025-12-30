Unfortunately, it appears that Dominik Mysterio has suffered another injury, and the current WWE Intercontinental Champion will be out of action for a while.

During the Dec. 29, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW on Netflix, Finn Bálor confirmed that Mysterio recently suffered a shoulder injury during a match for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide in Mexico.

Finn Balor confirms that Dom Mysterio is out with injury indefinitely. He says he's going to reach down and hold up The Judgement Day as he carries them into the future. He vows to bring Championship gold home to the group in 2026!#WWERAW

A timeline for his return has not been revealed, and Bálor noted that he'd be out “indefinitely.” This means another Judgment Day member is on the shelf. JD McDonagh recently had surgery to repair injuries earlier in the month.

Judgment Day has been hit hard by the injury bug. Luckily, they just got Liv Morgan back after she suffered a shoulder injury in June 2025. Perhaps Mysterio will have a similar timeline for his recovery.

The injury allegedly occurred during a Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide match against his father, Rey Mysterio. Rey hit a DDT on Dominik, and videos show Dominik immediately grab his shoulder upon impact.

WWE's Liv Morgan breaks silence on Dominik Mysterio injury news

Morgan took to X, formerly Twitter, late on Monday, Dec. 29. She posted four selfies where she flaunted her “Liv-Dom” necklace. “Daddy Dom till death,” her caption read.

Daddy Dom till death 🖤🔪 pic.twitter.com/ljQElS7THc — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 30, 2025

Of course, Morgan is Mysterio's on-screen love interest in WWE. So, it makes sense that she would react to the news of his latest injury.

She just came back after a five-month hiatus at Survivor Series: WarGames. Morgan returned to assist Mysterio in regaining the Intercontinental Championship from John Cena.

Initially, she appeared to be on Cena's side, slapping Mysterio. However, after embracing Cena, she hit him with a low-blow, helping set him up to be pinned by Mysterio.

Judgment Day appeared to be getting back on track with her return. Now, with Mysterio out, the faction will have to figure out a new way forward.