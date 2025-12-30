Recently, fans noticed that Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, made it to a Christmas party with various other Kansas City Chiefs WAGs.

Ana Demmer, who is dating Chiefs center Creed Humphrey, posted a video montage recap of her 2025, capturing various moments from the year. Towards the end of the video, a bunch of the WAGs posed at a Christmas party.

Taylor Swift at the Chiefs Christmas party ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/CwJZSuhu9Y — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) December 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

It'd be easy to miss Swift, who's hiding behind Snoopy and Woodstock on the left side of the picture. She is almost completely hidden from view, but, of course, fans took notice.

Swift has been keeping a lower profile in 2025, and this may have been another example of her doing so. She is the biggest pop star in the world, and it's a big deal that she made it to the party.

Taylor Swift and Chiefs TE Travis Kelce have been in the Christmas spirit

Article Continues Below

Recently, an employee at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium alleged that Swift and Kelce handed out cash gifts to venue employees at the Chiefs' Christmas Day game.

The employee who revealed this received $600 from them. It sounds like they surprised several employees with the very generous and classy move.

Swift was at the Chiefs' Christmas Day game against the Denver Broncos, which they lost. There was speculation that it was going to be Kelce's last home game, as the Chiefs will visit the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18.

The Chiefs, for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, are eliminated from playoff contention. Mahomes suffered a torn ACL injury earlier in the month.

Since starting her relationship with Kelce, Swift has attended several Chiefs games. She has been a fixture of their home games over the last three seasons. She even made it to their last two Super Bowl appearances. Swift and Kelce got engaged and announced it right before the 2025 season.