Caitlin Clark’s star power has already made her one of the brightest names in the WNBA, but her crossover with pop culture took center stage this week. The Indiana Fever guard, a self-proclaimed Swiftie, couldn’t hold back her excitement when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement, per AthlonSports.

The couple broke the news with a joint Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon. Swift, always quick with words, captioned the photos, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” adding a single rose emoji.

Clark, never shy about her fandom, responded almost immediately. Within 10 minutes, she reposted the engagement photos to her Instagram story and paired them with Swift’s track “So High School,” from the 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department. The opening lyric, “I feel so high school every time I look at you,” captured the sentiment perfectly. Kelce has even called the song one of his top three favorites from Swift, fueling speculation it was written about him. Clark’s choice made for a pitch-perfect nod to the moment.

Clark saw it coming

This wasn’t just a casual reaction from Clark. Long before Swift and Kelce turned skeptics into believers, she called her shot. Back in October 2023, while appearing in a Big Ten Network TikTok, Clark was asked about the relationship. The question was simple: how long would the Chiefs star and the pop icon last? Without hesitation, she answered, “They’re gonna get married. You heard it here first.”

caitlin clark in 2023 when asked how long taylor swift and travis kelce will last: “they’re gonna get married.” ok oracle of apollo! pic.twitter.com/CEA4sDw1uD — cc akgae (@clrkszn) August 26, 2025

At the time, many thought the pairing was more publicity stunt than true love. Nearly two years later, Clark’s bold prediction proved right on target. Her fast response to the announcement only reinforced how closely she’s followed the story from the very beginning.

Now, with the engagement official, Clark’s reaction stands out not only as a celebration but also as a full-circle moment for one of the WNBA’s biggest stars. Whether or not she gets an invite to what promises to be one of the century’s most talked-about weddings, Clark already secured her place in the narrative.