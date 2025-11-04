Charles Barkley was not feeling Stephen A. Smith's pink suit.

The NBA legend joined NFL icons Peyton and Eli Manning on their ManningCast to talk about Monday Night Football. While the Manning brothers and Barkley were speaking about the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals game, the broadcast cameras focused in on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Smith in their suite. As Smith was saying his goodbyes as Eli pointed out that the First Take host most likely wanted to “beat traffic,” Barkley got distracted by the First Take host's pink suit.

“That pink suit, I'm not feeling that either. It's a little late in the season to be wearing pink,” Barkley said.

“Stephen A dresses like it’s Easter Sunday all year round, Chuck,” one fan reacted.

While the comment was accurate to the face that it's actually Monday, another fan wrote, “On Wednesday we wear pink,” quoting the classic film Mean Girls.

“Not sure why he's wearing his easter suit in November,” another fan wrote, agreeing with Barkley.

Article Continues Below

Charles Barkley isn't feeling @stephenasmith's pink suit 😂 Watch the ManningCast on ESPN2 and the ESPN App 🏈 pic.twitter.com/4G17MJyxFq — ESPN (@espn) November 4, 2025

Barkley and Smith have a complex relationship with the two have strong opinions on headlines where they sometimes disagree. However, while they might have professional disagreements, the love is still there. Back in May, Smith called Barkley a “flaming hypocrite” for criticizing the First Take host for being all over the media with his non-sports roles such as his acting stints on General Hospital and Law & Order.

“That’s my guy, but that doesn’t mean I always agree with and it doesn’t mean that I’m devoid of the right to call him a flaming hypocrite when it’s called upon,” Smith said on his self-titled show per NY Post. “Do y’all know how many commercials Charles Barkley does a year? He’ll tell us two. Have you seen Charles Barkley in two commercials? Are you kidding me?”

Smith then had Shaquille O’Neal catch a stray for his many commercials throughout the year. “Oh, by the way, the cat that you work with at least twice a week during the NBA season is Shaquille O’Neal.”

The Cowboys fell to the Cardinals 27-17. Next up for the Cowboys will be on Nov. 17 against the Las Vegas Raiders after their Week 10 bye week. The Cardinals will play the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 9.