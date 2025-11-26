Ian Rapoport managed to stir up chaos before anyone even started arguing about football at Thanksgiving. His food take, not his NFL reporting, created the latest uproar across fans and colleagues.

During Good Morning Football, Kyle Brandt revealed that Rapoport openly rejected apple pie, TheSpun reports. Rapoport didn’t back off either. He doubled down on Tuesday, picking pecan pie as his top choice and calling apple pie “bad.” He threw key lime pie into the discussion too, describing both with the same blunt tone.

Brandt launched a poll to see if viewers agreed with the insider. Out of 5,175 voters, 14.4 percent labeled apple pie “gross.” A third called it “fine,” while more than half said they “love it.” Numbers like that gave fans plenty of confidence to roast Rapoport online.

They did exactly that. One user wrote that they had never met anyone who disliked apple pie “until now.” Another went for a full comedic attack, joking that Rapoport must also dislike “Bald Eagles, Sunsets, Freedom, and Chevrolet Trucks.” Even his own coworker Mike Garafolo jumped in, telling him to “sit this one out” while posting an old photo of Rapoport’s underwhelming Thanksgiving plate.

On GMFB @RapSheet says he “hates” apple pie. How do you feel about it? 🥧 — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) November 25, 2025

Fans Push Back on Rapoport’s Claim

Ian Rapoport insisted no debate existed around his take, but the reaction proved the opposite. Viewers and co-workers quickly reminded him that apple pie holds sacred Thanksgiving territory. Many said he crossed a culinary line with that level of slander.

Still, Rapoport seems ready to enjoy his preferred dessert as the NFL’s holiday tripleheader kicks off.

Thanksgiving Games Bring Their Own Heat

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers open the schedule with a matchup that carries major NFC North implications. Green Bay took four of the last five Thanksgiving meetings over the last two decades.

Next, the Dallas Cowboys face the Kansas City Chiefs in a game both teams need. A setback in Week 13 could push either franchise deeper into trouble.

The night closes with Baltimore against Cincinnati. The Ravens can strengthen their AFC North lead, and Joe Burrow expects to return from a toe injury that sidelined him since Week 2.