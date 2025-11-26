Megan Moroney gave a direct response in whether she is dating Nick Bosa.

The country singer has been romantically linked to the San Francisco 49ers star after she recently attended the 49ers game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 21. The 49ers beat Arizona, 16-15, which Moroney celebrated in a private suite. She also showed off a custom 49ers jersey with her name on the back, as well as a No. 9, which she shared on Instagram.

Despite Moroney celebrating a 49ers win, that's all there was to it as she told People that dating is not really something she's prioritizing at the moment.

“I’m not dating right now at all,” Moroney told the publication amid the Bosa rumors. “I’m too busy.”

Besides Bosa, Moroney has been romantically linked to fellow country music singer Riley Green earlier this year, when fans suspected that the two were dating when they saw photos of them on a resort in Saint Barthelemy. However, if there was ever a romance between the two, it ended sometime as Green declared he was “single” on the In The Blind podcast in March.

Moroney was also linked to country music star Morgan Wallen but shared that “never exclusively” was dating him when she sat down with Alex Cooper in July 2024 on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

As for Bosa, he's been romantically linked Jenna Berman in 2020 but their breakup was confirmed in November 2022 via a TikTok video by the model.

Bosa was then linked to model Lauren Maenner following his breakup with Berman. According to Just Jared, the couple broke up around 2024 or 2025 but it's not clear.

Bosa has not responded to the Moroney dating rumors.