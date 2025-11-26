Just a day after suffering a shoulder injury on Monday Night RAW, WWE Superstar Penta has broken his silence on the matter on social media.

Penta posted a lengthy message on X, formerly Twitter, to address his injury. He said that the “injury tested my body and spirit,” but he is still in high spirits.

“Thank you to everyone who has checked in on me,” he began. “This injury tested my body and spirit, but it also awakened the strength that has always guided me. I am a Mexican warrior, forged in struggle, honor, and heart. And though the fall was hard, I rose with a fire stronger than ever.

“To my rival, my deepest respect. Thank you for your professionalism and for a clean, dignified battle. I recognize your dedication and honor,” he continued.

While he did not talk too much about the severity of the injury, he promised that he would be “back very soon.” Expect him back better than ever.

“I will be back very soon, stronger, more prepared, and determined to finish what I left pending,” promised Penta. “Thank you for standing with me… because this war still has chapters to be written.”

When did WWE star Penta's injury occur?

Article Continues Below

During the Nov. 24 edition of RAW, Penta faced Solo Sikoa in a match during the “Last Time is Now” tournament, which is being held to determine John Cena's last opponent.

At one point, he attempted to hit a hurricanrana from the barricade. He landed awkwardly on his shoulder, which caused the injury.

He was taken backstage, and the match was ended. Reports later surfaced that the injury didn't affect the outcome of the match, as Sikoa was always going to win. However, it did shorten the match significantly.

Since joining WWE in January 2025, Penta has become one of RAW‘s top stars.