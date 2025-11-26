The ongoing tension between Kenyon Martin and Draymond Green continues to climb, with both players firing off comments that keep fans locked in. Green took a direct shot by calling Martin an underachiever, and Martin answered with a scorching Instagram Live where he listed dozens of power forwards he believes have a better skill set. Their back-and-forth shows no sign of slowing down. Richard Jefferson stepped in with a different perspective. On the “Road Trippin’” podcast, he explained why the feud does not make sense to him and why both players should find common ground, per BasketNetwork.

Jefferson knows both men well and understands their competitive nature. He spent years alongside Martin during New Jersey’s Finals runs, and he later crossed paths with Green as the Warriors reshaped the league.

Jefferson said the era gap creates a huge difference that fans often ignore. The early 2000s played at a slower pace and rewarded physical contact. Martin thrived in that setting with explosive power and a willingness to deliver hard fouls. Green grew inside a modern system that values quick decision making, spacing, and versatility. Jefferson said both players stood out in their own lanes, which makes direct comparison difficult.

RJ says a fight would have been unavoidable

Jefferson did not sugarcoat what a matchup between them would have looked like. He said Green would have talked with his usual confidence, and Martin would have met that energy with force. “Y’all would have fought 100 percent,” Jefferson said, noting Martin’s history of confronting anyone who tested him. From Tracy McGrady to Karl Malone, Martin never hesitated to send a message.

He also defended Martin’s defensive reputation. Green pointed out Martin’s lack of All Defensive selections, but Jefferson pushed back by pointing to Martin’s role in leading New Jersey’s top ranked defense during their Finals trips. He said Martin guarded every position and anchored the group at a high level.

Jefferson urges them to end it

Richard Jefferson ended his message with a simple request. He told both players to stop arguing and respect the unique paths they created. He called them game changers in different eras and said the conversation will never find a true winner. Instead, he wants them to move past the feud and acknowledge how much they brought to the sport.