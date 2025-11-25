The “Last Time is Now” tournament — which is being used to determine John Cena's last opponent — has not gone 100% smoothly, as WWE stars like Sheamus and now Penta have suffered injuries.

During the match between Penta and Solo Sikoa, the former attempted a hurricanrana from the barricade. However, he landed on his shoulder, injuring it.

This caused an abrupt end to the match. Luckily, Sikoa was supposed to win, so the injury suffered by Penta did not have any impact on WWE's creative plans for the tournament to determine Cena's opponent.

Granted, it was cut short. Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Radio (via Sports Illustrated) noted that Sikoa “was scheduled to beat Penta, so nothing changed in the tournament.”

What happened to WWE's Penta in the John Cena “Last Time is Now” tournament?

Now, Sikoa has advanced to the next round of the “Last Time is Now” tournament. He will next face Gunther, with whom he previously feuded in NXT. His winning streak in NXT was ended by Gunther in 2022. Three years later, he has a chance to redeem that loss.

Article Continues Below

Gunther beat Carmelo Hayes to advance in the tournament. Previously, Hayes beat Bronson Reed in the first round of the tournament.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the bracket, LA Knight will face a mystery opponent (who's filling in for the injured Sheamus). He will face the winner of the match between Rusev and Jey Uso. The winner of that will face the winner of the match between Gunther and Sikoa.

There are several enticing options. Sikoa and Uso are family, so seeing them face in the finals would be something. Meanwhile, Gunther and Knight had a brief feud in NXT.

Regardless of the outcome, the winner of the tournament will have Cena waiting on the other side. Cena is currently the reigning Intercontinental Champion, and he has two appearances left on his farewell tour.

If he retains the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames, he will go into his final match as champion. More than likely, he would defend it against the winner of the “Last Time is Now” tournament. His last match will take place at the December edition of Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec. 13.