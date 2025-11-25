Netflix is eyeing a major sports media move and Elle Duncan stands at the center of it. According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, the longtime ESPN host is close to joining the streamer as the leading figure for its growing sports coverage, per Yahoo. Duncan has not finalized her contract, but Netflix intends for her to hold a prominent on-air role while still allowing room for outside opportunities.

The uncertainty sits on ESPN’s side. Marchand reports that optimism for Duncan remaining with the network has faded because Netflix would become her priority. Duncan appears unlikely to continue with her current workload at ESPN since she appears across multiple platforms nearly every day. Both sides have talked about a scaled-back role tied to women’s basketball, where Duncan has hosted College GameDay and coverage of the women’s Final Four and WNBA Finals.

Those conversations remain open, but Netflix’s push for a recognizable face signals a turning point in how the company wants to shape its sports identity.

What Duncan’s Netflix role could look like

Article Continues Below

Netflix has a limited but growing sports portfolio that already includes NFL Christmas games, major boxing cards and an upcoming slate of MLB events. Duncan would guide coverage around those marquee broadcasts. Marchand notes that her responsibilities are not fully known, but she would anchor Netflix’s biggest live moments, including the streamer’s NFL doubleheader this Christmas featuring Cowboys at Commanders and Lions at Vikings.

The streamer has expanded deeper into live rights. It will debut MLB coverage next season and plans to host Opening Day, the Home Run Derby and the Field of Dreams game starting in 2026. Netflix also lined up the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua card for Dec. 19, continuing its push into combat sports.

Even with these additions, Netflix’s sports calendar remains spread out. That reality could provide Duncan enough space to keep contributing to women’s basketball coverage at ESPN, something both parties have discussed throughout negotiations. Duncan’s decision looms large because her move signals how aggressively Netflix intends to grow its sports presence while reshaping the media landscape around it.