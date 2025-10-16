James Harden has always kept his personal life behind closed doors. Outside of his brief relationship with Khloe Kardashian nearly a decade ago, the former MVP rarely lets the public see beyond his game or his nightlife. That changed on the latest season of Netflix’s Starting 5, where Harden revealed a major surprise: he’s a father to a 6-year-old son named Jace and is expecting another baby soon with his girlfriend, Paije Speights, TheHoustonChronicle reports.

James Harden: “I'm in love. I'm in love.” 🥺❤️ Starting 5 Season 2 is now playing. pic.twitter.com/7pV0XmLvSN — Netflix (@netflix) October 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

The eight-episode docuseries, which premiered Thursday, follows Harden alongside Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton, and Jaylen Brown throughout last season. In episode three, cameras caught a more vulnerable Harden returning to Houston, the city where he became a superstar. From his home there, he spoke about fatherhood, family, and the joy of raising his son. The show also highlights a new chapter for the Clippers star as he and Speights prepare to welcome a baby boy together.

James Harden dropped his private nature and introduced the world to his son Jace in Season 2 of Netflix's Starting 5, which was released Thursday. https://t.co/LW80w9lsrD pic.twitter.com/NO7VQCB5k4 — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) October 16, 2025

Harden opens up about fatherhood

This season of Starting 5 captures a rare side of Harden that fans have never seen. The credit goes in part to Trishtan Williams, one of the series directors, who connected with Harden over their shared Los Angeles roots. “I told him, ‘You’re at a phase in your career where it’s time to pull the curtains back and let people in a little more,’” Williams said. “If you do that, trust me, people will understand you and what you’re really going through.”

That trust allowed Harden to share genuine emotions. “Jace means the world,” he said from his Houston home. “Anybody with children understands that love. It’s a joy. It’s your little mini-me. You want to mold them and help them be better than you.” Harden’s agent, Troy Payne, also noted that while fans may be shocked, the star has always been present. “James is super private,” Payne said. “People are going to be surprised, but he’s always been a really good dad.”

A new chapter for the Clippers star

Harden’s openness extended to his relationship with Speights, who he’s been dating for a few years. The couple, along with their sons, flew from Houston to Los Angeles after the Rockets game, enjoying time together as a family. “At 23 or 24, I was like, ‘I don’t want a girl with a kid,’” Harden admitted. “I’m 35 now, that mindset changed. You find someone who’s on your vibe and understands your situation.”

By the end of the season, Harden and Speights revealed they are expecting a baby boy. For Harden, who grew up without a strong father figure, being there for his children means everything. “My dad not really being around puts more fire in me,” he said. “I want to mold my son and be in his life. I plan my schedule around Jace as he gets older.”

For once, Harden isn’t just showing the world his stepback three. He’s showing his heart.