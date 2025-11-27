Indie wrestler Syko recently portrayed John Cena on WWE Monday Night RAW.

The Nov. 24 episode of RAW saw a segment featuring former Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio hyping up his upcoming title match. However, Mysterio would soon be interrupted by the entrance theme of John Cena. Unfortunately for fans, instead of Cena, they would be greeted by the mini version of him, John Weena. Following the segment, Syko appeared on Busted Open and reflected on his experience.

“It was an unbelievable moment. An out of body experience. It almost didn’t feel like it was real,” he said. “That was a dream come true. I knew one day I would be on that stage, but to actually be there, it was amazing. I’ve put in a lot of work to get to where I’m at today, but when I was out there, the gratitude I had, and then feeling like, ‘Do I really deserve this? I can’t believe I actually accomplished this.'”

Mini Cena was portrayed by Syko from Micro Championship Wrestling and Big Little Brawlers and was accompanied by his own cameraman, Stu.

Mini John Cena shares the WWE creative behind the viral segment

Article Continues Below

In the same interview, Syko, aka John Weena, opened up on the creative decisions that went behind producing the viral segment.

“I wasn’t for sure exactly. They told me a little bit of what I was doing, but they hadn’t decided if it was gonna be me or the other guy, Lil Tucker. So me getting there, I wasn’t fully knowing what I was getting myself into. They didn’t wanna let it out either, they wanted to keep it a surprise.”

John Cena is now set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series: WarGames.