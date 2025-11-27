Travis Kelce has touched down in Dallas as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Dallas Cowboys. But will Taylor Swift be in the suite to cheer her fiancé on?

The Chiefs and Cowboys kick off at 4:30 today at AT&T Stadium, which, if Swift were to attend, would be her first away game of the season. She's only attended home games this season and last season. The only exception she made last season was when the Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl to play the Philadelphia Eagles. Super Bowl 59 took place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Swift has attended the September 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the September 28 game against the Baltimore Ravens, the October 12 game against the Detroit Lions, the Las Vegas Raiders game on October 19, the Washington Commanders game on October 27, and the November 23 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Did Kylie Kelce tease Taylor Swift at Thanksgiving?

Official Thanksgiving plans for Swift have not been revealed, but her future sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, who is married to Jason Kelce, praised Swift's baking skills on a recent episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie.

“Taylor makes a banging sourdough loaf,” Kylie shared on the Nov. 25 episode of her podcast. “I mean, it’s so good. And Pop-Tarts.”

The mom of four shared that her specialty is “banana chocolate chip muffins or banana chocolate chip bread” but is confident to have Swift as well as other “well-known bakers in the family” lead the way.

“That's even more why I don't need to lean into being a baker,” Kylie continued. “It's covered.”

While the singer's baking is welcomed, it's unclear if the Kelce and Swift family will be having some all together for Thanksgiving this year.

The Chiefs and Cowboys game begins at 4:30 p.m. EST.