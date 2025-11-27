As families gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, some may have a new recommendation: ketchup on turkey. At least this is what Adidas athlete Patrick Mahomes likes.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback starred in a new ad for Adidas, and Mahomes revealed his Thanksgiving secret. As he talks about the holiday, he begins pouring ketchup on his turkey.

“Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks, return home, to see family, and meet new friends,” he began. “Thanksgiving is a time to eat.”

TRENDING: #Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was shown putting ketchup on his turkey for Thanksgiving in his new Adidas commercial. 👀 Thoughts…? (🎥@adidas)

Fans roasted him in the comments. Mahomes and the Chiefs will play the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, and one fan said his ketchup on turkey habit may cost them. “That's why he's losing tomorrow,” one fan said.

Another fan was a little more reasonable. They pointed out that he may have an endorsement deal with Heinz, and the Adidas ad could be him “leaning into the memes.”

A different X, formerly Twitter, user defended Mahomes. “Well, turkey is dry,” they responded. Someone said that he “puts ketchup on his ribeye [steaks] too.”

Patrick Mahomes leads the Chiefs into their Thanksgiving matchup against the Cowboys

For the first time in his career, Mahomes, who was born and raised in Texas, will play at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving. He will lead the Chiefs into their game against the Cowboys.

He has only ever played the Cowboys once in his career, that being in 2021. The Chiefs hosted the Cowboys, and they won the game.

The Chiefs and Cowboys are in desperate need of a win. Mahomes led the Chiefs to a comeback win against the Indianapolis Colts last week, a win they needed. The Cowboys rallied from being down 21 points to the Philadelphia Eagles, upsetting the defending Super Bowl champions.

Mahomes is currently second in the NFL in passing yards (2,977). However, he has only thrown one touchdown in their last three games, that coming against the Denver Broncos in Week 11.