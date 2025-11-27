While she is currently married to Seth Rollins, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch thinks that relationship breakups between wrestlers is “scary.”

During an interview with Bert Kreischer on Something's Burning, Lynch discussed being in a relationship with a co-worker. Lynch thinks it's “scary” if they break up for a key reason.

“There was always this thing of, like, if you get into a relationship and things go south, they're not going to fire the guy — they're always going to fire the girl,” Lynch said. “It was a very, very scary thing.”

Her point isn't always true. Andrade and Charlotte Flair recently got divorced, but it's the latter who is still with WWE. Granted, Andrade's release may be more complicated, as he violated the company's wellness policy.

WWE's Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been married for four years

Lynch and Rollins have been together for several years, marrying in June 2021. They had a daughter a few months before in December 2020.

Their relationship began sometime in early 2019. After months of speculation, they made things official in April. They would subsequently get engaged in August 2019.

They are two of WWE's top stars. Lynch is coming off a record-setting 163-day reign as Women's Intercontinental Champion after beating Lyra Valkyria to win it.

Earlier in the year, Lynch returned from an 11-month hiatus at WrestleMania 41. She teamed up with Valkyria before turning heel.

They would feud over the Women's Intercontinental Championship for months. Lynch eventually won the title from her at Money in the Bank in June.

Rollins is currently rehabbing his shoulder injury, which he suffered in October 2025. The injury caused him to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship. CM Punk, his biggest rival, would subsequently win the vacated title, and he is the reigning champion.

Before his injury, his reign lasted 79 days. It was his second reign with the World Heavyweight Championship. Hopefully, he can return at full strength and potentially regain the title.

Rollins was kicked out of the Vision, a stable he formed, after suffering his injury. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have continued on with Paul Heyman by their side.